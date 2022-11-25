Maui News

High surf warning: 20′-30′ waves forecast for north facing shores

November 25, 2022, 8:55 AM HST
* Updated November 25, 9:00 AM
Enhanced radar. PC: NOAA/NWS

Posted: 3:50 a.m., Friday, Nov. 25 2022

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for the north facing shores until 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

The agency is forecasting the arrival of dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet along north facing shores. Conditions are forecast for the north facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Molokaʻi, Maui, and the Big Island of Hawaiʻi.

The swell is expected to bring very strong breaking waves and powerful currents. Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous.

The public is advised to stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts.

The NWS says locally strong and gusty winds will continue today for portions of the islands, as a weakening cold front lingers east of the Big Island. Northeast winds will maintain showers across mainly windward areas today, according to an NWS area synopsis.

“Winds will weaken tonight through Saturday, becoming light and variable for the second half of the weekend. Dry air filtering into the islands, will limit showers today through the weekend. Tropical moisture lifting northward, will increase the humidity and enhance clouds and showers across the region to begin the work week,” according to the NWS forecast.

Comments

