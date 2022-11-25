Maui News

Immigrant Services Division announces training and stakeholder visit on Maui

November 25, 2022
The Department of Housing and Human Concerns – Immigrant Services Division announces that the US Citizenship and Immigration Services Office of Citizenship will visit Maui in early December.

The federal agency offers a unique training opportunity for adult educators and program administrators with ideas and best practices for building and maintaining a comprehensive adult citizenship education program.

USCIS will also hold special naturalization-focused stakeholder meetings for partners, state and local leaders in immigrant-serving communities on how best to address barriers to naturalization.

Training: Building and Maintaining a Comprehensive Adult Citizenship Education Program will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Maui County Service Center at 110 Alaʻihi St. Suite 207, in Kahului. Registration is required at www.uscis.gov/teachertrainingregistration

Naturalization-Focused USCIS Stakeholder Meeting will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Maui County Service Center. RSVP is required. Send RSVP to [email protected]

The meeting will focus on how best to address barriers to naturalization.

The training is free to participants on a first-come, first-served basis. USCIS representatives will share such topics as: The naturalization process and eligibility requirements; overview of the naturalization test; and instructional strategies and resources for citizenship classrooms. The first half of the session provides naturalization information for applicants while the second half is for educators. Participants may attend one or both sessions. 

To register, visit  https://www.uscis.gov/citizenship/resources-for-educational-programs/register-for-training

For registration assistance, contact Maui County’s Immigrant Services Division at 808-270-7791, press option 1.

Other questions may be directed to [email protected]

