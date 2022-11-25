Crime Statistics

Update: Police ID man arrested at impaired driving checkpoint, issue 4 other citations

November 25, 2022, 12:01 PM HST
Maui police have identified the man arrested during Wednesday’s impaired driving checkpoint as 32-year-old Dustin Jay Costa.

According to police, Costa was flagged into the intoxication checkpoint at approximately 7:13 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

Upon observation and investigation, Costa was placed under arrest for suspicion of OVUII (Drugs). 

Police say the suspect began physically resisting officers who were attempting to place him into handcuffs. Costa continued resisting and a Taser was deployed, according to department reports.

Officers were able to gain compliance and Costa was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for booking and processing, following a medical evaluation at the scene. 

Costa’s vehicle was impounded as a result of the arrest. A blood draw on the suspect was conducted following the application of a search warrant.

Costa was arrested for: operating a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, driving without a license, resisting arrest, and third degree promotion of a dangerous drug. Bail was set at $1,400 for the traffic offenses. Police say Costa was released pending investigation for the drug offense.

The intoxication checkpoint was held on the Kūihelani Highway, at the crash site where 19-year-old Hannah Brown lost her life to a drunk driver on June 23, 2019. During the deadly crash, Brown’s car was struck head-on by a motorist who was traveling in the wrong direction at a rate of 90 mph, according to authorities. 

The checkpoint was held as part of the annual Hannah Brown Memorial Impaired Driving Awareness campaign. In addition to the arrest, there were 192 vehicles screened and four citations were issued.

Comments

