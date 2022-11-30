2022 Rice for the Holidayʻs Event on Lānaʻi. PC: Maui Hotel & Lodging Association

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association distributed 16,800 pounds of rice throughout Maui County this November as part of its 15th annual Rice for the Holidays event.

The annual Rice for the Holidays program began in 2008 when MHLA partnered with Jim Coon of Trilogy Excursions in their annual giveaway of turkeys to the residents of Lānaʻi. MHLA joined in by adding a 5-pound bag of rice to go with each turkey.

Since then, the program has expanded to Maui and Molokaʻi, providing rice for food distribution to residents. Rice was recently distributed on Maui through Feed My Sheep. On Molokaʻi, rice was distributed Saturday, Nov. 19, with assistance from Molokaʻi Island Foundation.

MHLA partners with many of its members and other community associations to make this food distribution possible, including Trilogy Excursion, Young Brothers, Hāna-Maui Resort, Molokaʻi Island Foundation, and Feed My Sheep.

“Our ability to partner with our members and provide support for the community is reflective of the generosity and care of our industry,” said Lisa Paulson, executive director for MHLA. “Maui’s visitor industry is a big believer in taking care of the community in which we all live.”

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association is a nonprofit organization founded in 1987 to advocate for the Visitor Industry. The organization also provides educational opportunities and scholarships and gives back to the community via the annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk, Excellence in Education golf tournament, and Kupuna Appreciation.