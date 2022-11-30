Maui News

Pukalani Terrace Center announces Holiday Food Drive

November 30, 2022, 11:34 AM HST
Pukalani Terrace Center PC: https://www.pukalanicenter.com

In partnership with Maui Food Bank, Pukalani Terrace Center will once again sponsor a Holiday Food Drive taking place now through Dec. 31, 2022.  The Center is accepting donations of non-perishable dry-goods and canned goods, as well as monetary donations for distribution to local families in need.  

The community is encouraged to drop donations in the bins located at Ace Hardware, Bank of Hawaiʻi, Kalei’s Lunchbox and Foodland.  Checks made payable to Maui Food Bank can also be dropped off at participating retailers.  For virtual donations, visit mauifoodbank.org.

“We are happy to join with our community in support of Maui families,” said Sandy Yamada, Property Manager of Pukalani Terrace Center.  “With your help, we can make a difference in the lives of our neighbors during this holiday season.”

The public is also urged to support the Center’s local restaurants with holiday orders.  Take out or dine in at Wei Wei BBQ, Upcountry Fresh Tamale and Mixed Plate, or Kalei’s Lunchbox.   In addition, retailers like David’s Happy Nails, Supercuts, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, Subway, Majestic Laundry and Ace Hardware offer gift certificates to simplify holiday shopping. 

 For seasonal specials and extended holiday hours follow Pukalani Terrace Center on social media or visit www.pukalanicenter.com.

