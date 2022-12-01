Hawaiʻi gas prices remained in a holding pattern even while all other Western states experienced weekly price dips of 20 cents or more, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $5.19, which is the same as last Thursday. The average national price is $3.47, which is 12 cents lower than a week ago.

In Kahului, the average price of $5.26 is two cents lower than last week, five cents lower than last month and 76 cents higher than a year ago.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $5.15; in Hilo it’s $5.06; and in Līhuʻe it’s $5.53.

“California, Alaska, Washington, Oregon and Nevada all saw pump price reductions of at least 20 cents on average last week, leaving Hawaiʻi as the only state with gas prices above $5 a gallon,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager.

AAA Hawaiʻi reminds drivers they can save money on gasoline by shopping around virtually using a tool like the AAA Mobile app, which shows users the cheapest gas prices near them. AAA members can also take advantage of discounted gas prices at participating Shell gas stations by joining the Shell Fuel Rewards program.