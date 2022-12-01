Maui News

AAA: Hawaiʻi only state with gas price averaging more than $5 a gallon

December 1, 2022, 2:44 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Hawaiʻi gas prices remained in a holding pattern even while all other Western states experienced weekly price dips of 20 cents or more, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. 

The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $5.19, which is the same as last Thursday. The average national price is $3.47, which is 12 cents lower than a week ago.

In Kahului, the average price of $5.26 is two cents lower than last week, five cents lower than last month and 76 cents higher than a year ago.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $5.15; in Hilo it’s $5.06; and in Līhuʻe it’s $5.53.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“California, Alaska, Washington, Oregon and Nevada all saw pump price reductions of at least 20 cents on average last week, leaving Hawaiʻi as the only state with gas prices above $5 a gallon,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager.

AAA Hawaiʻi reminds drivers they can save money on gasoline by shopping around virtually using a tool like the AAA Mobile app, which shows users the cheapest gas prices near them. AAA members can also take advantage of discounted gas prices at participating Shell gas stations by joining the Shell Fuel Rewards program.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Leading Edge Of Mauna Loa Lava Flow Crosses Old Kona Highway 2Supreme Court Hands Win To Kauaʻula Valley Kuleana Family 3Viewing Recommendations For Mauna Loa 4Maui Obituaries Week Ending Nov 30 2022 5Maui Entertainment Arts Community Dec 1 7 6Mauna Loa Lava Flows Reach Flat Area May Take Two Days To Reach Saddle Road