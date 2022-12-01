Maui News

Maui County Christmas tree is an 18-foot Monterey Pine from Kula Botanical Gardens

December 1, 2022, 10:12 AM HST
* Updated December 1, 10:18 AM
PC: County of Maui

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino, and First Lady Joycelyn Victorino, along with Council Chair Alice Lee are set to light the Maui County Christmas Tree, with festivities set to start at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. The event will be held on the front lawn of the Kalana O Maui Building located at 200 S. High Street in Wailuku.

Santa and his helpers will distribute cookies to the keiki and their families as part of the event.

“We invite everyone to join us for the lighting of our County’s Christmas tree,” said Mayor Victorino. “Once again, we welcome the holidays as we look forward to gathering with friends and family to celebrate the season of light. Maui County has much to celebrate as we close out 2022.”

This year’s Christmas tree is an 18-foot Maui-grown Monterey Pine from Kula Botanical Gardens, decorated by Maui County employees. 

In addition, Maui County’s Christmas drive-thru will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Kalana O Maui Building. Bring your ʻohana to enjoy the holiday light display, Christmas music, and treats for the Keiki.

