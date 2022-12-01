The County of Maui’s pools and permit offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 2, for staff training. All pools will reopen during normal operating hours on Saturday, Dec. 3. All permit offices will reopen during normal business hours on Monday, Dec. 5.

The Department appreciates the public’s patience and understanding during this one-day closure.

For more information regarding pools, call Duke Sevilla, Pool Manager, at 808-270-6135 or send email to [email protected]