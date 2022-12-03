Maui News

Pedal Imua alerts motorists that nearly 100 cyclists will be looping West Maui today

December 3, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
PC: Wendy Osher.

Pedal Imua is alerting motorists that nearly 100 cyclists will be on the road this morning for a 60-mile trek looping around West Maui Mountains in an event to support local children facing hardships. 

The fourth annual Pedal Imua will begin at 7 a.m., where cyclists leave Imua Discovery Garden in Wailuku, loop around West Maui Mountains and end back at the Wailuku Garden by noon today. 

Cyclists will be traveling on the right side of the highway and follow the rules of the road, a news release said.

The event by Imua Family Services benefits Dream Imua, formerly A Keiki’s Dream, which grants child-directed dreams to children 4 to 16 years old in crises of any nature, such as abuse, neglect, homelessness or a major medical issues.

Since 1947, Imua Family Services has provided comprehensive early childhood development resources to children and their families, helping them to achieve their full potential in life, the release said.

For information on Dream Imua, visit its website.

Comments

