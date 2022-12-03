PC: Courtesy University of Hawai’i

The University of Hawaiʻi raised a record $514,266 from 1,960 donors during the third UH Giving Tuesday, according to a news release.

Donations more than doubled the efforts of the UH Foundation’s Giving Tuesday a year ago.

UH Vice President of Advancement and UH Foundation CEO Tim Dolan praised the efforts.

“It’s amazing what the UH community can do when we pull together to support the students, faculty and researchers at our university — we really are stronger together,” he said in the release. “We are incredibly grateful for the support from the 1,960 donors. Every single gift makes an impact and we thank each and every one of you.”

The gift totals include nearly $70,000 from 24 matching funds from campus administrators, alumni and friends; and $31,500 from seven challenges, including $25,000 from UH President David Lassner, who challenged donors to give 1,500 gifts.

The 1,960 donors represent a 60% increase over the number who gave to UH on Giving Tuesday in 2021.

Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as an American day of philanthropy and giving in response to the consumerism of Black Friday and the holidays, the release said.

“The idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity,” it added.