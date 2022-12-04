The Bissell Pet Foundations nationwide Empty the Shelters adoption event starts Monday, Dec. 5, with opportunities for pet adoptions continuing through Dec. 11 at the Maui Humane Society.

All adoption fees are waived during the event. “There are so many animals at Maui Humane Society who want to get out of the shelter and into a home this holiday season,” organization leaders said in a newsletter update.

One of those animals, Ruth, is pictured above. She was found wandering the streets of Waiheʻe for eight days before coming to the shelter as a stray. “She was found tired, limping, thin and covered in scars. We don’t know what happened to her but we do know that she is a gentle and loving soul who needs to be in a home, not a kennel,” according to the Maui Humane Society.

At the shelter she spends her days playing with other dogs and has a shelter bestie named Paka who is also looking for a forever home. “Nothing would lift her spirits more than being adopted,” according to the MHS.