Kona low develops NW of the Hawaiian Islands, expected to bring moisture
A developing kona low far northwest of the islands is expected to move southward today, then shift west and away from the state thereafter, according to the National Weather Service.
This low will shift winds to southerlies and southeasterlies today, bringing deeper moisture over the western islands during the first half of the week, according to the NWS.
Forecasters with the NWS say breezy to windy trades and more typical weather should return for the second half of the week.
There are no warnings, watches or advisories in effect at this time.
