Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 05, 2022

December 5, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
5-7
3-5
6-8 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
5-7
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 07:28 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 12:01 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 06:35 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 01:58 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 08:14 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 12:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Mid- to short-period NE swell continues to be the primary wave energy early this morning according to near shore PacIOOS buoy data, as the ongoing WNW swell fades out. Some modest NE swell reinforcements are expected tonight, then gradually diminishing over the next several days. Surf along E facing shores will increase by midweek, and may lead to high surf. Swell from the developing kona low should reach the smaller islands late tonight and tomorrow, with the largest swell on the W end of the island chain. Offshore buoys have yet to pick up on this swell which is why it was decided to hold off on issuing an advisory with this package. Latest model guidance has also come in lower on the predicted peak surf heights, thus confidence in this swell peaking up to warning levels is still uncertain but not totally out of the question, especially for Kauai. After this swell peaks and diminishes through the week, no other significant NW swells are expected into the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SE. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Maui Family Owned Espresso Mafia Serves Up Coffee Community At New Spot In Makawao      2Maui Obituaries Week Ending Dec 4 2022      3Cone 157 Feet High Develops At Mauna Loas Fissure 3 Caution Urged On Dki Highway      4Family Issues Statement On The Life And Legacy Of Dr Noa Emmett Auwae Aluli      5After One Week Mauna Loa Has A Single Active Fissure Continues Slow Advance      6Viewing Recommendations For Mauna Loa