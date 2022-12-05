Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 5-7 3-5 6-8 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 07:28 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 12:01 PM HST. Sunrise 6:48 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:35 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:58 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:14 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 12:28 PM HST. Sunrise 6:49 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Mid- to short-period NE swell continues to be the primary wave energy early this morning according to near shore PacIOOS buoy data, as the ongoing WNW swell fades out. Some modest NE swell reinforcements are expected tonight, then gradually diminishing over the next several days. Surf along E facing shores will increase by midweek, and may lead to high surf. Swell from the developing kona low should reach the smaller islands late tonight and tomorrow, with the largest swell on the W end of the island chain. Offshore buoys have yet to pick up on this swell which is why it was decided to hold off on issuing an advisory with this package. Latest model guidance has also come in lower on the predicted peak surf heights, thus confidence in this swell peaking up to warning levels is still uncertain but not totally out of the question, especially for Kauai. After this swell peaks and diminishes through the week, no other significant NW swells are expected into the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SE.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.