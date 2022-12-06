Listen to this Article 1 minute

House Speaker Scott K. Saiki announced the Chairs and Vice Chairs for House committees in the 2023 Legislature.

Members from Maui County who were selected for leadership roles include:

Rep. Justin Woodson, chair of the Education committee;

Rep. Kyle Yamashita, chair of the Finance committee;

Rep. Troy N. Hashimoto, chair of the Housing committee;

Rep. Elle Cochran, vice chair of the Energy & Environmental Protection committee;

Rep. Terez Amato, vice chair of the Human Services committee; and

Rep. Mahina Poepoe, vice chair of the Water & Land committee.

Committee Chair Vice-Chair Agriculture & Food Systems Cedric Asuega Gates Kirstin Kahaloa Consumer Protection & Commerce Mark M. Nakashima Jackson D. Sayama Corrections, Military & Veterans Mark J. Hashem Cory M. Chun Culture, Arts & International Affairs Adrian K. Tam Rose Martinez Economic Development Daniel Holt Rachele F. Lamosao Education Justin H. Woodson Lisa Marten Energy & Environmental Protection Nicole E. Lowen Elle Cochran Finance Kyle T. Yamashita Lisa Kitagawa Health & Homelessness Della Au Belatti Jenna Takenouchi Higher Education & Technology Amy A. Perruso Jeanne Kapela Housing Troy N. Hashimoto Micah P.K. Aiu Human Services John M. Mizuno Terez Amato Judiciary & Hawaiian Affairs David A. Tarnas Gregg Takayama Labor & Government Operations Scot Z. Matayoshi Andrew Takuya Garrett Legislative Management Nadine K. Nakamura Dee Morikawa Tourism Sean Quinlan Natalia Hussey-Burdick Transportation Chris Todd Darius K. Kila Water & Land Linda Ichiyama Mahina Poepoe