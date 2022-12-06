Maui News

House members from Maui selected for committee leadership roles

December 6, 2022, 1:37 PM HST
House Speaker Scott K. Saiki announced the Chairs and Vice Chairs for House committees in the 2023 Legislature.

Members from Maui County who were selected for leadership roles include:

  • Rep. Justin Woodson, chair of the Education committee;
  • Rep. Kyle Yamashita, chair of the Finance committee;
  • Rep. Troy N. Hashimoto, chair of the Housing committee;
  • Rep. Elle Cochran, vice chair of the Energy & Environmental Protection committee;
  • Rep. Terez Amato, vice chair of the Human Services committee; and
  • Rep. Mahina Poepoe, vice chair of the Water & Land committee.
CommitteeChairVice-Chair
   
Agriculture & Food SystemsCedric Asuega GatesKirstin Kahaloa
Consumer Protection & CommerceMark M. NakashimaJackson D. Sayama
Corrections, Military & VeteransMark J. HashemCory M. Chun
Culture, Arts & International AffairsAdrian K. TamRose Martinez
Economic DevelopmentDaniel HoltRachele F. Lamosao
EducationJustin H. WoodsonLisa Marten
Energy & Environmental ProtectionNicole E. LowenElle Cochran
FinanceKyle T. YamashitaLisa Kitagawa
Health & HomelessnessDella Au BelattiJenna Takenouchi
Higher Education & TechnologyAmy A. PerrusoJeanne Kapela
HousingTroy N. HashimotoMicah P.K. Aiu
Human ServicesJohn M. MizunoTerez Amato
Judiciary & Hawaiian AffairsDavid A. TarnasGregg Takayama
Labor & Government OperationsScot Z. MatayoshiAndrew Takuya Garrett
Legislative ManagementNadine K. NakamuraDee Morikawa
TourismSean QuinlanNatalia Hussey-Burdick
TransportationChris ToddDarius K. Kila
Water & LandLinda IchiyamaMahina Poepoe

