House Speaker Scott K. Saiki announced the Chairs and Vice Chairs for House committees in the 2023 Legislature.
Members from Maui County who were selected for leadership roles include:
- Rep. Justin Woodson, chair of the Education committee;
- Rep. Kyle Yamashita, chair of the Finance committee;
- Rep. Troy N. Hashimoto, chair of the Housing committee;
- Rep. Elle Cochran, vice chair of the Energy & Environmental Protection committee;
- Rep. Terez Amato, vice chair of the Human Services committee; and
- Rep. Mahina Poepoe, vice chair of the Water & Land committee.
|Committee
|Chair
|Vice-Chair
|Agriculture & Food Systems
|Cedric Asuega Gates
|Kirstin Kahaloa
|Consumer Protection & Commerce
|Mark M. Nakashima
|Jackson D. Sayama
|Corrections, Military & Veterans
|Mark J. Hashem
|Cory M. Chun
|Culture, Arts & International Affairs
|Adrian K. Tam
|Rose Martinez
|Economic Development
|Daniel Holt
|Rachele F. Lamosao
|Education
|Justin H. Woodson
|Lisa Marten
|Energy & Environmental Protection
|Nicole E. Lowen
|Elle Cochran
|Finance
|Kyle T. Yamashita
|Lisa Kitagawa
|Health & Homelessness
|Della Au Belatti
|Jenna Takenouchi
|Higher Education & Technology
|Amy A. Perruso
|Jeanne Kapela
|Housing
|Troy N. Hashimoto
|Micah P.K. Aiu
|Human Services
|John M. Mizuno
|Terez Amato
|Judiciary & Hawaiian Affairs
|David A. Tarnas
|Gregg Takayama
|Labor & Government Operations
|Scot Z. Matayoshi
|Andrew Takuya Garrett
|Legislative Management
|Nadine K. Nakamura
|Dee Morikawa
|Tourism
|Sean Quinlan
|Natalia Hussey-Burdick
|Transportation
|Chris Todd
|Darius K. Kila
|Water & Land
|Linda Ichiyama
|Mahina Poepoe
