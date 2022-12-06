Maui News

Input sought on mosquito suppression efforts to address impacts of avian malaria on Maui

December 6, 2022, 3:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • NPS Photo by Jill Peters. ʻIʻiwi in Haleakalā National Park 2022
  • NPS Photo by David Yates. An ʻiʻiwi on ‘iliahi (Haleakalā Sandalwood) in Hosmer Grove 10-10-2022
  • NPS Photo by David Yates ‘Amakihi at Hosmer Grove. 2-28-22
  • NPS Photo by A. Boone An Amakihi takes a bit out of a pilo berry in Haleakalā National Park 2021
  • ʻApapane at Waikamoi Gulch at Hosmer Grove NPS Photo by David Yates01-28-2022

Haleakalā National Park is seeking public input in an environmental assessment for the “Suppression of Non-native Mosquito Populations to Address the Impacts of Avian Malaria on Threatened and Endangered Forest Birds on Maui.”

The assessment will determine the impacts of using a new technique to manage mosquitoes in East Maui. This Environmental Assessment is being prepared in cooperation with the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources. 

The National Park Service invites the public to the following virtual public meetings to learn more about the project and submit questions to NPS and DLNR representatives. The content for each virtual meeting will be the same, therefore, participants would only need to attend one. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For additional information or to submit comments on the project, please visit the NPS’s Planning, Environment, and Public Comment website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/HALE-mosquito

To submit a comment on the project, click the “Open For Comment” link on the above website. Then select the Suppression of Invasive Mosquito Populations to Reduce Transmission of Avian Malaria to Threatened and Endangered Forest Birds on East Maui – Environmental Assessment document and then click the “Comment on Document” button to enter and submit your comments.  

Comments can also be mailed to: Superintendent, Haleakalā National Park, PO Box 369, Makawao, HI 96768.  The National Park Service will accept public comments by mail or online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/HALE-mosquito Dec. 6, 2022 until Jan. 23, 2023. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Comments will not be accepted by fax, e-mail, or any other way than those specified above. Bulk comments in any format (hard copy or electronic) submitted on behalf of others will not be accepted. Please also note that your entire comment—including personal identifying information such as your address, phone number, and e-mail address—may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Kona Low Develops Nw Of The Hawaiian Islands Expected To Bring Moisture 2Pwf Whale Spotted Off Maui With Blunt Force Injuries Likely Caused By A Vessel Strike 3Maui Family Owned Espresso Mafia Serves Up Coffee Community At New Spot In Makawao 4Grand Opening Held For Kaiaulu O Kupuohi Affordable Housing Project In Lahaina Maui 5Maui Obituaries Week Ending Dec 4 2022 6Josh Green Sworn In As New Hawaiʻi Governor Addresses Homelessness Housing And Climate Change