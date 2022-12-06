

















Haleakalā National Park is seeking public input in an environmental assessment for the “Suppression of Non-native Mosquito Populations to Address the Impacts of Avian Malaria on Threatened and Endangered Forest Birds on Maui.”

The assessment will determine the impacts of using a new technique to manage mosquitoes in East Maui. This Environmental Assessment is being prepared in cooperation with the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The National Park Service invites the public to the following virtual public meetings to learn more about the project and submit questions to NPS and DLNR representatives. The content for each virtual meeting will be the same, therefore, participants would only need to attend one.

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:30-7 p.m. meeting link: https://tinyurl.com/2p2p22b5

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:30-7 p.m. meeting link: https://tinyurl.com/nhfewvb7

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For additional information or to submit comments on the project, please visit the NPS’s Planning, Environment, and Public Comment website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/HALE-mosquito.

To submit a comment on the project, click the “Open For Comment” link on the above website. Then select the Suppression of Invasive Mosquito Populations to Reduce Transmission of Avian Malaria to Threatened and Endangered Forest Birds on East Maui – Environmental Assessment document and then click the “Comment on Document” button to enter and submit your comments.

Comments can also be mailed to: Superintendent, Haleakalā National Park, PO Box 369, Makawao, HI 96768. The National Park Service will accept public comments by mail or online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/HALE-mosquito Dec. 6, 2022 until Jan. 23, 2023.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Comments will not be accepted by fax, e-mail, or any other way than those specified above. Bulk comments in any format (hard copy or electronic) submitted on behalf of others will not be accepted. Please also note that your entire comment—including personal identifying information such as your address, phone number, and e-mail address—may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.