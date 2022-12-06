After two years, two signature events of the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui will return with Oshougatsu at the end of December and Shinnen Enkai in January.

The Oshougatsu Mochi Pounding will be held Dec. 28 at 5 to 8 p.m. at the Wailuku Hongwanji Mission, 1828 E. Vineyard Street. It includes a bento dinner with the Fukumoto’s famous ozoni and some lucky drawing games after the general membership meeting.

Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members. For more information, click here.

The Shinnen Enkai 2023 will be held Jan. 28, 2023 at the Maui Beach Hotel. It is the first banquet celebration since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each year, the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui bestows its prestigious Nihon Bunka Awards to outstanding individuals for their excellence and lifetime dedication to the perpetuation of the Japanese arts and culture, and for their unselfish willingness to share their talents with the community to inspire future generations.

“If you know someone on Maui who has made an impact in the promotion of the Japanese culture, whether it’s in cuisine, fashion, martial arts, performing arts, business or special initiative projects, please nominate them for the Nihon Bunka award,” said Deron Furukawa, president of the society.

Nominations for the awards are open until Jan. 15, 2023. The nomination form is available at: jcsmaui.org/Nihon-Bunka.

Packages include: