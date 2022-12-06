Bipolar, Epileptic Papa and Businessman, a new book by Maui’s Bruce Bowman is now available for purchase.

Bipolar, Epileptic Papa and Businessman, a new book by Maui’s Bruce Bowman, was released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. and is now available for purchase online.

Having very little insight into the lives of his grandparents and parents before his birth, Bruce Bowman said he wrote the account of his life in an effort to share his experiences with his wife of 48 years, Evelyn, three children, and 10 grandchildren.

Bruce Bowman is the owner of Bowman Termite & Pest Management LLC, a successful company based in Waiehu, Maui.

The 164-page biography begins with an overview of Bowman’s family history. Bowman and his twin sister Bonnie were born in 1948. They are the youngest of five children, which includes another set of twins–Pat and Pam–and their oldest sister, Julie.

“Bruce decided at an early age he was all boy and was very independent of his four sisters,” according to a press release announcing his book release. “He sheds highlights on his youth and as he grows and becomes more independent. Things were quite different in the 50s and 60s and this book is interlaced with nostalgia during his life.”

Bruce Bowman grew up in Rosemead, California, a suburb near Los Angeles, and got a Bachelor of Science degree from Cal Poly University in 1971. After working for six months in Los Angeles he was transferred to Hawaiʻi.

Shortly after marriage, Bruce Bowman was diagnosed with transient epileptic amnesia and later went through recurring bouts of bipolar depression. The depression, he said, was especially tough while running his business on Maui.

The book explores the thought: “Life can take many twists and turns, but we can get through anything with love in our lives.”

Bruce and Evelyn love Maui and being close to their family. Bruce is an avid gardener, and Evelyn is an avid cook, according to the announcement. They enjoy going on bus tours to various locations in the United States and across the globe.

Bowman explains that he wrote the book to his family and future family can understand him a little better, grasp what life was like for his generation, and share the challenges of mental illnesses. “I chose to make my life the best I could, although it was challenging, I would like to share it,” he wrote.

Bowman notes that all proceeds are designated to help the mentally ill of Maui.

Bipolar, Epileptic Papa and Businessman is available in paperback with a retail price of $16 (eBook $11). Copies are available for purchase online. The book can also be purchased on Amazon, at Barnes & Nobel, or at the Bowman Termite office located at 253 Waiehu Beach Rd., M-F, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.