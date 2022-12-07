Raw Elements mineral-based sunscreen. PC: Maui Ocean Center

The Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau has partnered with Raw Elements to provide 20 mineral-only sunscreen dispensers at high traffic beaches in Maui County.

The partnership also includes participation from the Department of Land and Natural Resources, Maui County Parks and Recreation, Pūlama Lānaʻi, Whalerʻs Village and several community organizations.

A special ribbon cutting ceremony marking the news takes place on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 from 9-10 a.m., at a new mineral-only sunscreen dispenser installed along the beach path fronting the Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali.

Raw Elements is an FDA-approved, non-GMO verified and cruelty-free certified brand. They create SPF products with certified organic ingredients.

In support of regenerative tourism, these dispensers will be available for free public use, benefitting kamaʻāina (residents), malihini (visitors) and kai (ocean) ecosystems. Locations of the mineral sunscreen dispensers are as follows:

Kamaʻole 1, 2 and 3 Beach Parks

Keawakapu Beach (2 locations)

Pōhaku Beach Park

Pāpalaua Wayside Park

Baldwin Beach Park

Hoʻokipa Beach Park

Launiupoko Beach Park

Kalepolepo Beach Park

Kanahā Beach Park

Haycraft Beach Park

Whalerʻs Village (4 locations)

Waiʻānapanapa State Park

Honolua Farms Food Truck at Honolua Bay

Hulopoʻe Bay, Lānaʻi

This initiative supports the unanimous Maui County Council Ordinance outlawing all non-mineral sunscreens, which went into effect on Oct. 1, 2022.

MVCB will fund the materials and installation of the sunscreen dispensers. They will also fund bags of sunscreen and provide training for volunteers to refill the dispensers weekly ensuring dispensers are stocked and in good condition.

Partnerships who are providing volunteers or staff to monitor the dispensers weekly include:

Hui o Ka Wai Ola

Rotary Clubs

Pacific Whale Foundation

Pūlama Lānaʻi

Whalerʻs Village

Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund

Hawaiian Hawksbill Conservation

Honolua Farms Food Truck

Department of Land and Natural Resources

Maui County

Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau

“We are very grateful for the many volunteers, organizations and businesses who have stepped up across sectors within the community to support this initiative. So much is possible when we work together for the common good,” said Meagan DeGaia, Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau Destination Manager. “Our partners play a key role in keeping the dispensers filled and accessible for everyone to use.”

Speakers at Monday’s event will include Mayor Michael Victorino and Maui County Councilmember, Tamara Paltin and Cindi Punihaole, the Director of Kahuluʻu Bay Education Center of the Kohala Center.

Additionally, Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau is offering one free dispenser with an educational headboard and the first bag of sunscreen at no cost to hotels and lodging that commit to keeping the dispensers filled at their property and available to their guests for free.

“The mineral sunscreen dispensers will be a great addition throughout Maui County,” said Michelle McLinden Nuijen, Maui County Environmental Program Specialist. “By providing these resources in our community, we encourage our visitors and kamaʻāina to utilize them and make a conscious decision to mālama the environment.”

“Raw Elements is honored to be a part of the positive movement in Maui County,” said Christoper Wagaman, Vice President of Sales and Business Development of Raw Elements. “These actions set the standard for everyone else to follow and make a change.”