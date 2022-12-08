Mayor-elect Richard Bissen. PC: courtesy

Maui County Mayor-elect, Richard Bissen is seeking individuals who wish to serve their community in the position of County Department Directors and Deputy Directors.

Positions being sought include those within the Department of Planning, Parks and Recreation, Housing and Human Concerns, Finance, Environmental Management, Agriculture, Water Supply, Public Works, Budget and Transportation.

Some of these positions do require a degree and/or five years of experience in an administrative capacity, according to a news release issued today. Applicants can reference the Maui County Charter for more specific qualifications for each department.

Resumes and a brief description of what department individuals are applying for may be sent to: [email protected] Resumes and interviews will be examined by the Executive Review Committee.

The committee will accept resumes until which time the Mayor-elect finds a suitable candidate.

Questions may be emailed to Charlene Schulenburg at [email protected]