Maui Business

Maui Mompreneur event to showcase 60-plus local vendors at new UHMC location

December 11, 2022, 10:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

More than 60 vendors will offer handmade crafts, jewelry, art, baked goods and other gifts during the two-day Maui Mompreneur shopping event in Kahului next weekend.

Maui Mompreneur Winter Event 2022 goes from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Pa’ina building of University of Hawai’i Maui College in Kahului, a news release said. This year’s event moved from its previous location at Maui Beach Hotel.

Admission and parking are free. Food trucks will be onsite. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A special keiki zone Sunday in the student lounge will include crafts with Friends & Faire, a photo booth, face painting, a play area by Luxe Play and animatronic dinosaur rides by Kids 4 Science.

Now in its eighth year, Maui Mompreneur was founded by Luana HueSing-Ammasi with friend and fellow vendor Jovina Ka’eo. 

The two aim to make the vendor experience fun and worthwhile for local brands, while supporting the island’s economy and showcasing quality, local products.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We’re committed to Mompreneur because it’s the handmade crafters, artisans, and creators that sometimes get overlooked,” HueSing-Ammasi said in the release. “We want them to know that we see them. We see their side hustles on social media. We see how they work a regular 9 to 5, come home, take care of their family, then work on their business till late in the night. We support them and want to give them a platform to showcase their talents and creations.”

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Search Called Off For Missing Snorkeler Shark Warning Signs Removed In South Maui 2Shark Human Encounter Reported In Kihei 3Maui Condos Hit All Time High At 856250 Single Family Homes At 1 02m 4Ledcor Plans Nearly 1000 Homes In S Maui After Previous Luxury Proposal Had Pushback 5Road Closures Announced For Maui Christmas Drive Thru At The County Building 6Fountain Replaced By Lava Pond At Mauna Loas Fissure 3 Vent