

























































More than 60 vendors will offer handmade crafts, jewelry, art, baked goods and other gifts during the two-day Maui Mompreneur shopping event in Kahului next weekend.

Maui Mompreneur Winter Event 2022 goes from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Pa’ina building of University of Hawai’i Maui College in Kahului, a news release said. This year’s event moved from its previous location at Maui Beach Hotel.

Admission and parking are free. Food trucks will be onsite.

A special keiki zone Sunday in the student lounge will include crafts with Friends & Faire, a photo booth, face painting, a play area by Luxe Play and animatronic dinosaur rides by Kids 4 Science.

Now in its eighth year, Maui Mompreneur was founded by Luana HueSing-Ammasi with friend and fellow vendor Jovina Ka’eo.

The two aim to make the vendor experience fun and worthwhile for local brands, while supporting the island’s economy and showcasing quality, local products.

“We’re committed to Mompreneur because it’s the handmade crafters, artisans, and creators that sometimes get overlooked,” HueSing-Ammasi said in the release. “We want them to know that we see them. We see their side hustles on social media. We see how they work a regular 9 to 5, come home, take care of their family, then work on their business till late in the night. We support them and want to give them a platform to showcase their talents and creations.”