Kekuhaupio “Keku” Akana

Mayor-elect Richard Bissen today announced his first cabinet appointment of Kekuhaupio “Keku” Akana as his Managing Director.

Akana, a 25-year Maui County career Police Officer who retired as deputy chief in 2006, will now head the Department of Management and oversee County departments.

In 2013, Akana and others collaboratively founded a community care van called A Cup of Cold Water. The episcopal ministry is operated by volunteers providing water, food, hygiene and first aid supplies to the homeless, poor and needy.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A 1975 Baldwin High School graduate, Akana’s past includes participating in the Queen Emma athletic club for youth weight lifting outreach as well as the Wailuku weight lifting club.

He received his Bachelors of Arts in social sciences from University of Hawaiʻi and was a two year letterman for the Rainbow Warriors football team from ‘79-’80.

Akana is also the former State of Hawaiʻi record holder in weightlifting, the super heavyweight class. In 1988, he qualified in the USA Olympic trials Weightlifting as a finalist in the super heavyweight class.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition, Akana received an Associate’s degree in the administration of justice from University of Hawaiʻi Maui College and was a FBI national academy graduate.

“I’m humbled and honored to join Mayor-elect Bissen’s administration and I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve our county. His leadership focuses on the well being of our communities with an eye on the future of our grandchildren,” said Akana in a press release announcement. “I’m committed to the same servantship leadership that Mayor-elect Bissen holds. We’re facing many critical issues needing solutions and I’m looking forward to working with department directors, their deputies and their teams to bring forward the best we can all do.

“I’m excited to have Keku join the Bissen administration. The depth of his experiences and his history of dedication to Maui Nui offers a strong foundation,” said Bissen. “He is motivated to do his best, does it with aloha and we are ready to get to work.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Bissen said he looks forward to announcing additional appointments to complete his team in the weeks to come.

“We have important work ahead. While traveling throughout all Maui County’s communities I heard a desire for steady, strong leadership. By listening to the diverse voices of our residents, we identified many of the root issues that are barriers for prosperity of our kamaʻāina,” said Bissen.