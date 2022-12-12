PC: The Shops at Wailea

The Shops at Wailea celebrates 12 Days of Christmas by hosting a special social media giveaway on their Instagram: @TheShopsAtWailea.

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 13 and ending on Christmas Eve, guests can enter for a chance to win prizes from several retailers and restaurants. The Shops will select and announce one winner each day.

Prizes from retailers include Faherty, Mele ʻUkulele, TravisMathew, Enchantress Gallery by Bootzie, Blue Ginger, Crazy Shirts, Malibu Shirts, Johnny Was and Martin & MacArthur. Guests can also win prizes from restaurants including Lappert’s Hawaiʻi, Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar. In addition, one of the winners will receive an exclusive revitalization inspired tote bag from The Shops.

“We are excited to spread a little holiday cheer with our 12 Days of Christmas giveaway,” said Diana Whitt, general manager and vice president property manager of The Shops at Wailea. “This year, we invite our Maui ʻohana to join in on the fun and enter for a chance to win fabulous prizes.”

To enter, Instagram users must ‘follow’ The Shops’ Instagram as well as the account of the retailer or restaurant featured that day, ‘like’ the post and tag three friends in the comments. This contest is open to Maui residents only. Accounts must be public to enter. Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. HST each day. Winners will be chosen at random and announced at the end of every day on The Shops at Wailea’s Instagram story and will then be contacted directly to coordinate pick up of their prizes.

No purchase is necessary to win, as a purchase will not increase your chance of winning. This giveaway is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram.