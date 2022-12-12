Maui Business

The Shops at Wailea celebrates 12 Days of Christmas

December 12, 2022, 1:18 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: The Shops at Wailea

The Shops at Wailea celebrates 12 Days of Christmas by hosting a special social media giveaway on their Instagram: @TheShopsAtWailea.

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 13 and ending on Christmas Eve, guests can enter for a chance to win prizes from several retailers and restaurants. The Shops will select and announce one winner each day. 

Prizes from retailers include Faherty, Mele ʻUkulele, TravisMathew, Enchantress Gallery by Bootzie, Blue Ginger, Crazy Shirts, Malibu Shirts, Johnny Was and Martin & MacArthur. Guests can also win prizes from restaurants including Lappert’s Hawaiʻi, Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar. In addition, one of the winners will receive an exclusive revitalization inspired tote bag from The Shops. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are excited to spread a little holiday cheer with our 12 Days of Christmas giveaway,” said Diana Whitt, general manager and vice president property manager of The Shops at Wailea. “This year, we invite our Maui ʻohana to join in on the fun and enter for a chance to win fabulous prizes.”

To enter, Instagram users must ‘follow’ The Shops’ Instagram as well as the account of the retailer or restaurant featured that day, ‘like’ the post and tag three friends in the comments. This contest is open to Maui residents only. Accounts must be public to enter. Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. HST each day. Winners will be chosen at random and announced at the end of every day on The Shops at Wailea’s Instagram story and will then be contacted directly to coordinate pick up of their prizes.

No purchase is necessary to win, as a purchase will not increase your chance of winning. This giveaway is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Search Called Off For Missing Snorkeler Shark Warning Signs Removed In South Maui 2Fountain Replaced By Lava Pond At Mauna Loas Fissure 3 Vent 3Hundreds Attend Maui County Christmas Drive Thru 4Shark Human Encounter Reported In Kihei 5Maui Condos Hit All Time High At 856250 Single Family Homes At 1 02m 6Kimos Inaugural Pioneers Of Surfing Award Issued To Former Professional Surfer