For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Dec. 15-21, find our comprehensive listing HERE.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia-Hāna, Makawao-Kula, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Hip hop, reggae star Eli-Mac performs free Friday on Maui at Ka’ahumanu Center.

Eli-Mac, Friday at Kaʻahumanu

Los Angeles reggae, hip hop artist Eli-Mac, also known as American Idol top 10 finisher Camile Velasco of Maui, performs at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Friday, Dec. 16 from 7 to 8 p.m. Through Dec. 16, Santa will be at Kaʻahumanu Center on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Here’s an interview with her.

Kimié Miner. PC: Pekuna Hong of Kickingbird Photography

Christmas In Hawaiʻi

Kimie Miner & Friends present Christmas in Hawaiʻi at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. Entertainers include Kalani Peʻa, Napua Greig, and Hall Nā Le Lei Kaumaka O Uka, with special guest Paula Fuga. Partial proceeds from the concert will support The Boys and Girls Club of Maui. The concert will also feature a Mele Marketplace outside Castle Theater featuring a variety of Hawaiian crafter displays for holiday gifting. The concert is presented by The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, together with Hawaiian Airlines® Bank of Hawaiʻi World Elite Mastercard® and Outrigger Resorts & Hotels. All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Santa & Elf Selfies, Saturday

Santa and an Elf will be at Maui Mall Village Saturday, Dec. 17, from 3 to 5 p.m. for selfies photo opportunities. At 5:30 p.m., the Hall Hula O Keola Ali’i O Kekai will provide free entertainment. For more information, go to the mauimallvillage.com.

Maui “Mompreneur,” Saturday

More than 60 vendors are scheduled to display their products at the Maui Mompreneur Winter Event 2022 at the Pā’ina Building at the University of Hawaii-Maui College this weekend. The event, offering handmade crafts, jewelry, art, baked goods and other gifts, takes place Saturday, Dec. 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission and parking are free and food trucks will be on site. A special keiki zone Sunday in the student lounge includes crafts, a photo booth, face painting, a play area by Luxe Play and manmatronic dinosaur rides by Kids 4 Science.

Willie Nelson. Courtesy file photo by David McClister.

Willie Nelson’s show, Dec. 23

Tickets are on sale for Willie Nelson’s Maui holiday concert, happening Friday, Dec. 23, at 6:15 p.m. The concert includes his sons Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, and “Particle Kid” – Micah Nelson. Willie Nelson continues to thrive as a cultural force. In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new albums, released a Top 10 New York Times’ bestselling book, again headlined Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985 and graced the covers of Rolling Stone and AARP The Magazine. All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Howie Mandel

Howie On Maui performs Dec. 28

Comedian and well-known America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel lights up the stage with a holiday performance at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 7:30 p.m. Besides being a judge for NBC television’s America’s Got Talent, Mandel performs as many as 200 stand-up comedy shows each year in the United States and Canada. He’s also served as executive producer of CNBC’s Deal or No Deal and National Geographic television’s Animals Doing Things and creator of the popular animated children’s TV series Bobby’s World. Mandel also has written a frank and funny memoir, “Here’s the Deal: Don’t Touch Me.” All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Historic mural going up at Kaʻahumanu Center

A large-scale mural led by artist Fathima Mohiuddin is being created at the west wing of Ka’ahumanu Center. The installation began on Dec. 2 and is expected to take two weeks. It is a product of the nonprofit Maui Public Arts Corps and Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House / Maui Historical Society that connects people, place and story with the development of exceptional art.

To view the Kahului community consultations, artist samples, listen to the story between Aunty Kekoa and Kauwela, and more, visit the project page at mauipublicart.org/fathima.

A juried crafts exhibit of 92 artists continues at the Schaefer International Gallery through Dec.23, including Sidney Yee’s vase.

Yee, others in gallery show

Maui artist Sidney Yee’s rendering of a vase is on exhibit at the annual Hawaii crafts show at the Schaefer International Gallery. It’s one of 114 works in a juried “Hawaiʻi Craftsmen 2022” exhibit of 92 artists. The show continues through Dec. 23. The annual exhibition, which started in 1967, has displayed innovation and expertise through works in ceramics, wood, textile, glass, metal, mixed media and more, with numerous awards bestowed to artists. Participating artists are from Hawaiʻi, Molokaʻi, Lanaʻi, Maui, Kauaʻi, and Oʻahu. The exhibition is in partnership with the Hawai’i Craftsmen Organization and supported in part by the County of Maui and Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is also open until 7:30 p.m. for selected Castle Theatre and Yokouchi Pavilion shows. For more information, go to mauiarts.org

Sugar Museum tours

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 years of age and younger. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, Dec. 17, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Gene Argel and Ohana band at Café O Lei.

Gene Argel’s Dream Band

Jazz stars are gathering to honor pianist-singer Gene Argel at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Dec. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. Featured in Gene’s Dream band are renowned trumpeter/saxophonist Jay Thomas from Seattle and bassist-vocalist Bruce Hamada from Honolulu. The gathering is to show appreciation for Gene’s many years of providing music to Maui. He’s created music that’s funky, soulful, and joyful, as in his CD “Luminescent” including his native American Tsimpshian heritage. Band members include Sal Godinez, piano and vocals; John Zangrando, saxophone and flute; Paul Marchetti, drums; and Shea Argel, percussion. Gene Argel will be sitting in with his Dream Band. For more information including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call 808-250-9555

Kathy Collins in romantic comedy “2-Across”

Kathy Collins and Mark Beltzman perform in the romantic comedy “2 Across” at the Maui Academy of Performing Arts through Dec. 18. Tickets for the award-winning comedy are on sale at the Maui Academy of Performing Arts The play is written by Jerry Mayer who has received two Drama Logue Awards and sold scripts to television shows, including MAS*H and “All In The Family.” The play is a story about two strangers who meet on the Bay Area Rapid Transit. The two seem to have little in common, except they are both working separately on Saturday’s New York Times Crossword puzzle. The featured actors are Kathy Collins, a professional storyteller whose pidgin English-speaking alter ego “Tita” performed at the Lincoln Center Out Of Doors Festival in New York City, and Mark Beltzman who worked and directed at the famed Second City in Chicago. For more information, go to mauiacademy.org or call 808-244-8760.

Bailey House tours

The Bailey House Museum including a gift shop at 2375A Main Street is on the site of the residence of the last Maui King Kahekili, and is a repository for pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. It contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. Hale Hōʻikeʻike featuring exhibits is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. Parking is at the ʻĪao Congregational Church. For more information, including price of events and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

Thursday, free jazz show

A free jazz show featuring Jimmy C and Jeff Helmer takes place at the Maui Coffee Attic Thursday, Dec. 15, at 11 a.m. For more information, including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday morning

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee and Tam and Rick sing originals as well as Beatles and Elvis tunes. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs traditional Hawaiian music with band members Kikakila, including his wife Verdeen.

Geri Valdriz, Kikakila, Monday

The band Kikakila, including lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz, plays traditional Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, Dec. 19, at 11 a.m. The performance, including a history of the lap steel guitar, is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

David Fraser, Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs and the blues at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

KĪHEI

Joe Cano and his band will be among the more than 10 musical groups playing a tribute to the late Jimi Hendrix on his 80th birthday.

Multiple bands at Jimi Hendrix’s Birthday Party

Coming up fast is the Jimi Hendrix 80th Anniversary Birthday Celebration and Holiday Party at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 6 to 11 p.m. The Electric Church Maui is presenting more than 10 bands, including the Joe Cano Band, Danyel Alana Band, Rosalind Starchild ECM Band, Kawika Ortiz Band, Justin Morris Band, Matt Del Omo, David Elberg Band, Carol Barret Band, Jerry Caires Band, Benny Uyetake Band, and the Nils Rosenblad Band with Tim Prest. For more information including tickets, go to electric-church-maui.ticketleap.com or call Rosalind Starchild at 808-572-1000.

Sing-along, A Christmas Carol

A sing-along with Maui artists is scheduled to precede “A Christmas Carol,” based on Charles Dickens’ play, this weekend at the ProArts Playhouse Friday, Dec. 9, through Dec. 18. The play is directed by Francis Tau’a. On Friday, Dec. 16, the music artists in the pre-show are Michael Elam and Bruce Boege from Soul Kitchen; Sal Godinez will be performing a pre-show Sunday at 2 p.m. The show is suggested for audiences age 8 years and older. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or thelittleboxoffice.com or call 808-463-6550.

Eric Gilliom & Vince Esquire at Nalu’s

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom and popular Kanekoa member Vince Esquire perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, Dec. 15, from 7 to 9 p.m. Gilliom performs as a member of one of Mick Fleetwood’s bands, and Esquire is a member of the ʻukulele-powered group Kanekoa. Their websites are ericgilliom.com and vinceesquire.com

Rick Andrews’ Maui Improv

New York performance artist Rick Andrews presents the Maui Improv Players and special guests at ProArts Playhouse Sunday, Dec. 18, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information, go to ProArtsMaui.org

ProArts Playhouse will be having a performance by the ‘ukulele-powered band Kanekoa Friday, Dec. 23. The group has performed to sold-out houses.

Kanekoa at ProArts, Dec. 23

The ʻukulele-powered band Kanekoa performs at the ProArts Playhouse on Friday, Dec. 23, at 7:30 p.m. The entertainment also includes Kathy “Tita” Collins performing “Twas Da Nighte Befo’ Christmas.” Doors open at 7 p.m.

Awkward Conversations, open mic Thursday

The band Awkward Conversations provides live music and dancing at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. Join local recording artist Shauna McCoy and guitar player Alan Stevens for live music. The band plays a wide variety of popular and original music. Shauna’s songs include her debut album, “Past Life Lovers.” From 8:30 to 10 p.m., the program moves to a mix of open mic comedy, music, spoken word or whatever else the performers wish. Signup is at 8 p.m. You may want to call to make sure about the schedule during this holiday week. For more information including advanced seating, call 808-868-0988.

Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, Dec. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Saturday, Dec. 17, from 8 to 10 p.m. He describes his songs as organic island music, including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Country music at Tiki, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Dec. 16, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Anthony Pfluke

Anthony Pfluke at Nalu’s

Multitalented Anthony Pfluke who has performed with Grammy winner George Kahumoku will entertain at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Saturday, Dec. 17, from 7 to 9 p.m.. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, Dec. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Aaron Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, Dec. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Randall Rospond at Tikis

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, Dec. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. and Maui Brews Tuesday, Dec. 20, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444, or MauiBrewingCo.com.

In Between at Gilligan’s

Live music and dancing occurs with the group In Between at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Later, open mic comedy night takes place from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m.. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Soaps are among the various items offered by Maui vendors at the Kihei Wailea Gift and Craft Fair.

Crafts gift fair, Wednesday

The Kihei Wailea Gift and Craft Fair takes place on the corner of Keonekai and South Kihei Road Wednesdays. The next one is Dec. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, sculptures, maps, t-shirts, wood carvings, paintings, flowers, and soaps.

John Cruz at ProArts

Grammy winner John Cruz performs to an intimate audience at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. Cruz, a guitarist and singer, is known for his song, “Island Style” and also his participation in the Playing for Change youtube video, “All Along the Watchtower.” He’ll have a Special Holiday Show on Dec. 21. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

LAHAINA

Keiki play in Snow Zone in Lahaina as part of a holiday treat and also a way to contribute nonperishable food for the Maui Food Bank.

Holiday Snow In Lahaina

To celebrate and observe the holidays, a “Snow Zone” is being created for keiki, 12 and under, at Campbell Park between the Wharf Cinema shops and the Baldwin Home Museum. The Snow Zone will be open Saturday, Dec. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m.. Admission is free with one can or package of non-perishable food for the Maui Food Bank. For more information, go to lahainarestoration.org.

I-Drive, Poasa at Fleetwoods

The island soul band I-Drive with drummer Isaac Sablan performs at Fleetwood on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. At the same time, Levi Poasa entertains on a separate stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Halekava at 602 Front Street Thursday, Dec. 15, from 8 to 10 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Louise Lambert

Louise Lambert at Sargent’s

Pianist Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Arcade LaTour at the exhibit “Born of Fire” from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com.

Anthony Pfluke at Fleetwood’s

Multitalented Anthony Pfluke who has performed with Grammy winner George Kahumoku will entertain Saturday, Dec. 17, from noon to 2 p.m. at Fleetwood’s. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Calma, Arcilla, Sunday

Solo guitarist-ʻukulele player Alex Calma performs at Fleetwood’s Sunday, Dec. 18, from noon to 2 p.m. He plays classic rock. Jason Arcilla who plays “reggae-blues” entertains from 7:30 to 9 p.m. He has released three EPs and five singles since 2015.

Free ʻukulele lessons

Free ʻukulele lessons are being provided at the center stage at Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Dec. 15, at 2:30 p.m. Learn the fundamentals of this popular Hawaiian musical instrument. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites. Also available is a free “Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program” that can be booked online.

Late night dancing, 10 p.m.+

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Thursday through Saturday nights, Dec. 15, 16, 17, and Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 20 and 21, from 10 p.m For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Lahaina Art Society fair

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. In the last two weeks of December, the Fair will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays, Dec. 20, 23, 27, and 30. The fair includes art works in various forms, including jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Holiday entertainment at Lahaina Cannery

The Lahaina Cannery Mall is presenting a lineup of entertainment Saturday, Dec. 17, starting with Maui Preparatory Academy at 11 a.m., followed by Hale Acapella at noon, and Maui Music Mission at 1 p.m. Maui entertainer Tarvin Makia performs at 2 p.m. On Sunday, Dec. 18, the entertainment continues with Hālau Te Tiare Patitifa.

Sheryl Renee

Jazz benefit Sunday with Sheryl Renee

Jazz singer Sheryl Renee along with guitarist-singer Kevin Brown, drummer Howie Rentzer, and pianist Paul January performs at a jazz benefit for youths at the Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate Factory Sunday, Dec. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. Brown is also known as a slack key artist.

Forty percent of all chocolate sales go to benefit youth jazz education programs on Maui, including workshops at public high schools. The event is organized by the nonprofit Jazz Maui working with various groups. For more information including tickets, go to jazzmaui.org.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free hula show takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, Dec. 18, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Brian Santana, Monday

Solo guitarist Brian Santana performs at Fleetwood’s Monday, Dec. 19, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Santana plays rock, pop, and classics. The Levi Poasa Band entertains at the same time on a separate stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Quick, Wilson, Monday

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, Dec. 12, during happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Later, Tripp Wilson performs from 8 to 10 p.m. Wilson with Big Pati has come out with a 2022 video, “I Know You,” written by DeAndre’ Bradshaw. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Joel Katz

Joel Katz at Māla

Steel guitarist-singer Joel Katz performs at Māla’s Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He’s also music director for Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats and owns Seaside Recording Studio. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” co-producing the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to gannonsrestaurant.com or joelkatzmaui.com

Poasa at Fleetwood’s Tuesday

Levi Poasa performs at Fleetwood’s Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Poasa performs acoustic, pop, folk, rock and blues. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Benny Uyetake at Kimo’s Tuesday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursday, Dec. 15, and Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. The multi-talented Uyetake plays in a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz, and Hawaiian. He’s been invited to play at a tribute concert to Jimi Hendrix Saturday, Dec. 17, at Mulligans in Wailea. For more information, go to bennyuyetake.net

Eric Gilliom & Vince Esquire at Frida’s

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom and popular Kanekoa member Vince Esquire perform at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Gilliom performs as a member of one of Mick Fleetwood’s bands, and Esquire is a member of the ʻukulele-powered group Kanekoa. Their websites are ericgilliom.com and vinceesquire.com

Free hula lessons

Free hula lessons for all ages takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 2:30 t0 3:30 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com

Rose O’Leary at Fleetwood’s

Singer-pianist Rose O’Leary performs light-hearted, upbeat music featuring covers by artists like Amy Winehouse, Queen, and Norah Jones at Fleetwood’s Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. She has toured with Dave Mason and performed with Steven Tyler. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Andrea Walls

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls and guitarist Josh Emmanuel entertain at Java Jazz Saturday, Dec. 17, and Monday, Dec. 19, from 7 to 10 p.m. They perform jazz and gypsy music. All performances are from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

Alika Nako’oka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kaanapali Saturday, Dec. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com.

Danyel Alana, Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. She also performs Tuesday, Dec 20, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com or hulagrillkaanapali.com.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

George Kahumoku. Courtesy of The MACC.

Herb Ohta Jr.

Herb Ohta Jr. & Jon Yamasato, Wednesday with Kahumoku

ʻUkulele artist Herb Ohta Jr. and multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner Jon Yamasato present a holiday slack key show with multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his ʻohana at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort’s Pavilion Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m. Each ticket holder receives a gift bag. For more information, including tickets, go to slackkeyshow.com Here’s an interview with George about receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hawaiian Academy of Recording Artists.

Danyel Alana at Kapalua

Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, Dec. 16, from 6 to 9 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. For more information, go to danyelalana.com.

MĀʻALAEA

Going Away for DJ Astro Atlas

Black Om 808 presents “The Uncensored Block Party” with an open mic at da Playground Maui Thursday, Dec. 15, at 8 p.m. The hip hop event features kid karma and inoachumean and is an official going away party for DJ Atlas hosted by Blair Reddish and Ed The Dread, with music by DJ Astro Atlas. Doors open at 7 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

Chala and Friends, Friday

A funky reggae party provides the musical artist Chala with a send-off that includes special guests Marty Dread, The Aliez, Ekolu Kalama, Lawaia Aweau, and Officer Jerome Of The Pono Police.

It’s at da Playground Maui Friday, Dec. 16, at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m.

For a bit of music, go to chalamusic.com For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

DJs hip hop

DJs Eata Mango, Andre Leone, and Peep Kazami perform a hip hop show with Galaxy Laser & Light at da Playground Maui Saturday, Dec. 17, at 9 p.m. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

MAKAWAO-KULA

Namaka Cosma entertains for free at The Point Cafe’ Sunday, Dec. 18.

Live sunset music at The Point Cafe’

A free performance by singer-steel guitarist Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Joel Katz takes place at The Point Cafe’ at Ocean Vodka and Distillery in Omaopio Thursday, Dec. 15. Namaka Cosma entertains Sunday, Dec. 18, at Hāna resident C.J. Boom Helekahi with hula by Anela Kanamu entertains Monday, Dec. 19, and violinist Andrea Walls performs Tuesday, Dec. 20. Helekahi also performs Wednesday, Dec. 21. The free performances, all starting at around 4-4:30 p.m., are presented by Mokulele Airlines and HawaiiOnTV.com.

Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, Dec. 17, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoʻi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, send queries to [email protected]

Hui No’eau gifts

Gift items are on sale at the gift shop at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center. The Hui Gift Shop and main house are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except holidays. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

PĀʻIA – HĀNA

RocketFist at Dollies

The band Rocket Fist performs at Dollies North Shore Pizza Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. The band includes Jacob and Sean Hinfey and drummer Mike Fitzsimmons. The band plays music by Nirvana, White Stripes, Foo Fighters, Linkin Park, Nation, and AWOL. For more information, call Dollies, 808-579-9070, or go to its website dolliespizzanorthshore.com

Johnstone and friends, Sunday

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone and friends perform at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No cover charge.

A group art show is taking place at Treehouse Art Studios at Pauwela Cannery.

Holiday art show at Treehouse Art

A group art show by local artisans takes place at Treehouse Art Studios Maui at Pauwela Cannery in Haiku Friday, Dec.16, from 5 to 8 p.m. It features art work by Parker Detchon, Gene Curtis, Maggie Costigan, Sarah DeYoung, Podge Elvenstar, Melissa Bruck, Rose Misaki, Ben Karst, and Jeremiah Tittle.. For more information, go to treehouseartstudios.com.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Harps and Madrigal singers, Saturday

A Festival of Harps with Madrigal Singers in costumers will perform at The Shops At Wailea Saturday, Dec. 17, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Santa will be strolling around at The Shops next week on Thursday, Dec. 22, from 7 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Joel Katz at Gannon’s

Singer-steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Gannon’s Saturday, Dec. 17, from 3 to 5 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He’s also music director for Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats and owns Seaside Recording Studio. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” co-producing the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to gannonsrestaurant.com or joelkatzmaui.com.

Mulligans live music weekend

Tempa & Naor Project perform soul folk originals and eclectic covers at Mulligans On The Blue in Wailea Friday, Dec. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. Island Soul performs at sunset Sunday, Dec. 18, at 5 p.m. with a dance floor. For more information including tickets Sunday, go to mulligansontheblue.com.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Dec. 15, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Dec. 16, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free ʻukulele lessons

A free ʻukulele lesson takes place at the lower level at The Shops At Wailea Monday, Dec. 19, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Learn how to sing, strum and play this popular Hawaiian instrument. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com.

Jazz entertainers Angela and Phil Benoit perform at Pita Paradise in Wailea Sunday at 6 p.m.

Jazz Benoits, Sunday

Well-known Maui jazz entertainers Angela and Phil Benoit will be performing jazz and popular musical songs at Pita Paradise in Makena Sunday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. They also play original works and jazz standards, boss nova, pop, and Hawaiian swing, and are into their 12th year of performing at Pita Paradise. For more information, go to BenoitJazzWorks.com.

Anthony Pfluke, Wednesday

Hawaiʻi entertainer Anthony Pfluke performs as the featured guest at The Shops At Wailea at Wailea Wednesdays, Dec. 21, from 3 to 5 p.m. Pfluke, who sings his original songs and can play slack key guitar, has performed with multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku. His website at anthonypfluke.com includes details of his CD “We Will Rise.”

