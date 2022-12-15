Maui News

Committee launches OpenGov Maui FY23 budget website

December 15, 2022, 4:50 AM HST
OpenGov fiscal year 2023 budget website

The OpenGov Maui county fiscal year 2023 budget website is now available online and is open for the public to review.

The website was created to showcase Maui County’s financial plan for the fiscal year, which started July 1, 2022 and runs through June 30, 2023.

“The budget website promotes transparency in an organized and user-friendly way for our community by providing a clear breakdown on where our collective resources will be allocated for each fiscal year,” said Rawlins-Fernandez, chair of the Budget, Finance, and Economic Development Committee.

She made the announcement following a committee meeting held Wednesday in which members reviewed the website and provided feedback to staff.

Rawlins-Fernandez said the website includes budget allocations by department, fund, and residency area. It also lists budget highlights and primary tax revenue sources.

For more information, please visit the OpenGov website at https://stories.opengov.com/mauicountyhi/published/3Y6BUX8NH. The site will also be accessible under Quick Links on mauicounty.us soon.

