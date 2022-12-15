Maui News

Touchdown for Tatas yields $28,447 for the Pacific Cancer Foundation

December 15, 2022, 5:47 PM HST
Touchdowns for Tatas.

The 7th Touchdowns for Tatas fundraiser collected $28,447 this year for the Pacific Cancer Foundation. Fundraisers were held Oct. 23, 2022 at Dollie’s North Shore in Pāʻia and Oct. 30, 2022 at the Beach House in Kahana.

The events featured an NFL Sunday night football viewing party with prizes given out at the end of each quarter.  Marty Dread was the featured entertainer at both venues.

As part of the festivities attendees wore pink attire, pink ribbon beach balls floated at the Beach House pool, and pink Touchdowns for Tatas t-shirts and hats were given out. 

An online silent auction enabled people to participate even if they were unable to attend the events. 

Touchdowns for Tatas event coordinator, Dig Me Deb Patton said the funds raised this year exceeded the previous event record set in 2019.

All net proceeds go to the Pacific Cancer Foundation of Maui which provides support to cancer patients and their caregivers right here in Maui County.

“We are extremely grateful to the Touchdowns for Tatas organizers for their great work and continued support of our mission,” said Linda Puppolo, Executive Director of the Pacific Cancer Foundation. She noted the event has raised $100,000 since its inception.

Touchdowns for Tatas was created by members of the local community coming together for the love of football while supporting the nonprofit Pacific Cancer Foundation. The organization helps cancer patients and their caregivers with hands-on support as they move through their personal cancer journeys. 

