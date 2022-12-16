PC: Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency

The Maui Emergency Management Agency is asking for the public’s help with monitoring sirens during the monthly test of the All-Hazards Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System.

The public can help by reporting the sounding (or non-sounding) of a siren in their location by completing an online form.

How to submit a siren report online:

Individuals are asked to listen for their nearest siren during scheduled tests at 11:45 a.m. on the first business day of each month and visit www.mauisirens.com. Click the “Report Siren Results” button, select your response and location and click the “submit” button. The next siren test is slated for 11:45 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“With so many sirens throughout Maui County, public monitors are needed in multiple locations,” said Herman Andaya, administrator of the Maui Emergency Management Agency. “When members of the public identify sirens that aren’t properly working, the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency can schedule needed maintenance. The new website was created to simplify reporting of operational sirens and those in need of repair.”

In addition to reporting the sounding of sirens, the new website provides educational information for residents and visitors about the Outdoor Warning Siren system throughout Maui County. The system is part of a statewide network that provides public emergency alerts and notifications including the Emergency Alert System, Wireless Emergency Alert and MEMA Alerts.