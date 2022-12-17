The American Heart Association, alongside Hawaiian Airlines is supporting food access organizations in Hawaiʻi by hosting a heart healthy food drive Jan. 16-30, 2023.

To support the healthy food drive, items can be dropped off at from Jan. 16-30 at the following locations:

Hawai‘i Foodbank, 2611 Kilihau St., Honolulu, HI 96819, 808-836-3600

Hawai‘i Foodbank Kaua‘i, 4241 Hanahoa Pl., Ste. 101, Lihue, HI 96766, 808-482-2224

Maui Food Bank, 760 Kolu St., Wailuki, HI 96793, 808-243-9500

The Food Basket, 40 Holomua St., Hilo, HI 96720, 808-933-6030

The Food Basket, 73-4161, Ulu Wini Pl., Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, 808-322-1418

“Healthy foods serve as the basis of optimal health and choosing healthy options is easier when food access organizations distribute foods that provide ample nutrition,” organizers said. “People who face food insecurity are at a higher risk for chronic conditions due in part to the consumption of unhealthy foods that are high in calories and low in nutrients.”

Hawaiʻi’s statewide network of food banks recognizes that consistent, equitable access to safe and healthy food is a fundamental human right. Accordingly, food banks like Hawai‘i Foodbank are prioritizing programs and initiatives to provide healthier food options to the communities they serve.

The food drive is a part of the American Heart Association’s Heart of Hawaiʻi campaign, a year- round health effort culminating at its annual Heart Ball.

Hawaiian Airlines is leading the Heart of Hawaiʻi company efforts to support the healthy food drive and serve as an example for other companies to host their own healthy food drives working with the Association.

Healthy foods collected in the food drive should follow the Association’s nutritional recommendations including low saturated fat, low sodium and no added sugar. These foods are the highest in nutrition and contribute the nutrients that are most beneficial in avoiding the development of chronic diseases like heart disease and stroke.

Items include:

Beverages- water, 100% fruit juice, low-fat, powdered milk

Proteins- unsalted nuts, natural peanut butter, canned meat with no added sodium, beans either dried or no-sodium

Whole Grains- whole wheat pasta, whole wheat crackers, whole grain cereals, whole grain, natural granola bars, brown rice

Canned and Dry Goods- canned vegetables with no added sodium, canned fruit in 100% fruit juice, natural applesauce, soups with low or no sodium, dried fruit with no added sugar and healthier cooking oils such as olive oil

The items from the Hawaiian Airlines healthy food drive will be donated to Hawai‘i Foodbank on O‘ahu, Hawai‘i Foodbank Kaua‘i, Maui Food Bank and The Food Basket on Hawai‘i Island.