Maui Hotels Performance November 2022. Source: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority

Maui County hotels led the state in November 2022 with revenue per available room (RevPAR) of $351 and average daily rate (ADR) at $538, but lagged in occupancy at 65.2%, according to the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.

Maui Countyʻs RevPAR is up 30% from November in 2019, but only 1% from a year ago.

Maui Countyʻs average daily rate is up nearly 50% from 2019, but only 1.4% from a year ago.

Maui Countyʻs occupancy is down 10 percentage points from 2019, but only .3 percentage points from a year ago.

Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea had RevPAR of $502 (+2.1% vs. 2021, +8% vs. 2019), with ADR at $857 (+10.6% vs. 2021, +55.2% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 58.6% (-4.9 percentage points vs. 2021, -25.6 percentage points vs. 2019).

The Lahaina/Kā‘anapali/Kapalua region had RevPAR of $316 (+9.0% vs. 2021, +46.9% vs. 2019), ADR at $471 (+8.1% vs. 2021, +57.9% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 67% (+0.5 percentage points vs. 2021, -5.0 percentage points vs. 2019).

Hawai‘i hotels statewide reported stronger revenue per available room and average daily rate and occupancy rate in November 2022 compared to November 2021. When compared to pre-pandemic November 2019, statewide ADR and RevPAR were also higher but the occupancy rate was lower in November 2022.

Statewide RevPAR in November 2022 was $243 (+22.4%), with ADR at $345 (+3.6%) and occupancy of 70.5% (+10.8 percentage points) compared to November 2021.

Compared with November 2019, RevPAR was 17.9% higher, driven by higher ADR (+32.3%) which offset lower occupancy (-8.6 percentage points).

The report’s findings utilized data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands. For November, the survey included 153 properties representing 46,264 rooms, or 83.7% of all lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including those offering full service, limited service, and condominium hotels. Vacation rental and timeshare properties were not included in this survey.

Hawai‘i hotel room revenues statewide totaled $403.7 million (+21.9% vs. 2021, +21.2% vs. 2019) in November. Room demand was 1.2 million room nights (+17.6% vs. 2021, -8.4% vs. 2019) and room supply was 1.7 million room nights (-0.4% vs. 2021, +2.8% vs. 2019).

Kaua‘i hotels earned RevPAR of $273 (+22.4% vs. 2021, +47.5% vs. 2019), with ADR at $364 (+13.2% vs. 2021, +47.0% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 75.1% (+5.6 percentage points vs. 2021, +0.2 percentage points vs. 2019).

Hotels on the island of Hawai‘i reported RevPAR at $266 (+10.0% vs. 2021, +43.7% vs. 2019), with ADR at $372 (+7.2% vs. 2021, +52.5% vs. 2019), and occupancy of 71.4% (+1.8 percentage points vs. 2021, -4.3 percentage points vs. 2019).

O‘ahu hotels reported RevPAR of $186 (+54.5% vs. 2021, -0.5% vs. 2019) in November, ADR at $259 (+14.8% vs. 2021, +13.4% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 71.9% (+18.5 percentage points vs. 2021, -10.1 percentage points vs. 2019).

Tables of hotel performance statistics, including data presented in the report are available for viewing online at: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/research/infrastructure-research/.