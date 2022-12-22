Maui Business

Maui County hotels lead state in average daily rate, but not occupancy for November 2022

December 22, 2022, 6:32 AM HST
* Updated December 22, 6:33 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Hotels Performance November 2022. Source: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority

Maui County hotels led the state in November 2022 with revenue per available room (RevPAR) of $351 and average daily rate (ADR) at $538, but lagged in occupancy at 65.2%, according to the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.

Maui Countyʻs RevPAR is up 30% from November in 2019, but only 1% from a year ago.

Maui Countyʻs average daily rate is up nearly 50% from 2019, but only 1.4% from a year ago.

Maui Countyʻs occupancy is down 10 percentage points from 2019, but only .3 percentage points from a year ago.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea had RevPAR of $502 (+2.1% vs. 2021, +8% vs. 2019), with ADR at $857 (+10.6% vs. 2021, +55.2% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 58.6% (-4.9 percentage points vs. 2021, -25.6 percentage points vs. 2019).

The Lahaina/Kā‘anapali/Kapalua region had RevPAR of $316 (+9.0% vs. 2021, +46.9% vs. 2019), ADR at $471 (+8.1% vs. 2021, +57.9% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 67% (+0.5 percentage points vs. 2021, -5.0 percentage points vs. 2019).

Hawai‘i hotels statewide reported stronger revenue per available room and average daily rate and occupancy rate in November 2022 compared to November 2021. When compared to pre-pandemic November 2019, statewide ADR and RevPAR were also higher but the occupancy rate was lower in November 2022.

Statewide RevPAR in November 2022 was $243 (+22.4%), with ADR at $345 (+3.6%) and occupancy of 70.5% (+10.8 percentage points) compared to November 2021.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Compared with November 2019, RevPAR was 17.9% higher, driven by higher ADR (+32.3%) which offset lower occupancy (-8.6 percentage points).

The report’s findings utilized data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands. For November, the survey included 153 properties representing 46,264 rooms, or 83.7% of all lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including those offering full service, limited service, and condominium hotels. Vacation rental and timeshare properties were not included in this survey.

Hawai‘i hotel room revenues statewide totaled $403.7 million (+21.9% vs. 2021, +21.2% vs. 2019) in November. Room demand was 1.2 million room nights (+17.6% vs. 2021, -8.4% vs. 2019) and room supply was 1.7 million room nights (-0.4% vs. 2021, +2.8% vs. 2019). 

Kaua‘i hotels earned RevPAR of $273 (+22.4% vs. 2021, +47.5% vs. 2019), with ADR at $364 (+13.2% vs. 2021, +47.0% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 75.1% (+5.6 percentage points vs. 2021, +0.2 percentage points vs. 2019).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hotels on the island of Hawai‘i reported RevPAR at $266 (+10.0% vs. 2021, +43.7% vs. 2019), with ADR at $372 (+7.2% vs. 2021, +52.5% vs. 2019), and occupancy of 71.4% (+1.8 percentage points vs. 2021, -4.3 percentage points vs. 2019).

O‘ahu hotels reported RevPAR of $186 (+54.5% vs. 2021, -0.5% vs. 2019) in November, ADR at $259 (+14.8% vs. 2021, +13.4% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 71.9% (+18.5 percentage points vs. 2021, -10.1 percentage points vs. 2019).

Tables of hotel performance statistics, including data presented in the report are available for viewing online at: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/research/infrastructure-research/.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Video Shows Snow Atop Haleakala Summit Remains Closed To The Public 2Investigations Into Maui Shark Incident Conclude Additional Information Shared 3Maui After The Storm Path Of Debris Uprooted Trees Power Outages And Flooding 4Maui Storm Updates Weather Warnings Road Closures Cancellations 5Storm Cleanup Continues On South Kihei Road Closures Planned 6New Maui Park Closures Following Kona Low Storm Landfill Reopens Trash Collection Delays