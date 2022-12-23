Photo Courtesy: Maui Ocean Center

Maui Ocean Center turns 25 in 2023 — and it is kicking off a year-long celebration with added benefits for members.

Additional perks include a 25th anniversary T-shirt, free birthday dessert at its Seascape restaurant and 25 percent off an item at its Maui Ocean Treasures gift shop.

Looking for a last-minute gift idea? Memberships can be purchased online at https://mauioceancenter.com/membership/, by calling 808-270-7087 or in person at Maui Ocean Center’s front entrance.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Annual memberships for Kamaʻāina — $75 for adults and $240 for a family of four — pays for itself in three visits.

Nā Hoa Kai membership benefits include:

Unlimited admission 365 days a year

Express Entrance with Membership E-card

A donation in your name is made to the nonprofit Marine Institute at Maui Ocean Center

Free reusable bag and window decal

Free designated membership parking area

50% off admission at select US aquariums and zoos

20% off additional Maui Ocean Center general admission rate for 2 guests

15% off at Seascape restaurant

15% off at Maui Ocean Treasures

15% off at Reef Café

10% off Pacific Whale Foundation Eco-Adventure Cruises