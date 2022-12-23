Makawao house fire. (12.23.22) PC: Maui Fire Department

A morning house fire in Makawao displaced one resident and destroyed most of the home on Maohu Street, officials said.

The fire was reported at 6:25 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23.

Responding units included: Engine 5, Engine 13, Tanker 10, Rescue 10, Battalion Chief, and a fire inspector.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Crews arrived to find a working structure fire at the home. The lone occupant had exited the structure prior to the arrival of firefighters.

Department officials say the fire appears to have begun in the kitchen although the owner claimed not to have been cooking at the time.

An investigation is ongoing.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The fire was extinguished at 9:17 a.m. Fire officials say home was 75% damaged in the fire, but an assessment is underway to determine the dollar value of losses.

No injuries were reported.