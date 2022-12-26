Maui News

Maui County Council sets meeting Jan. 2 to decide chair, committees and other items

December 26, 2022, 8:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Photo credit: Maui Office of Council Services.

Maui County Council will hold an organizational meeting to establish its officers and standing committees, adopt procedural rules and appoint staff for the 2023-2025 term at 2 p.m. Jan. 2, according to a news release.

The council chair, vice-chair and pro tempore will also be appointed at the meeting, which will be open to testifiers and other members of the public in the Council Chamber and online, Council Chairwoman Alice Lee said in the release.

Mayor-elect Richard T. Bissen Jr., whose term also begins Jan. 2, will preside at the organizational meeting until the council adopts a resolution appointing its chair.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“With the new council and the new mayor both taking office, Jan. 2 will be an exciting day in Maui County’s history,” Lee said. “The meeting is a good opportunity for residents to make suggestions on the council’s organization.”

The organizational meeting agenda, including instructions on how to testify, is available at http://mauicounty.us/agendas/.

For more information, contact the Office of Council Services at (808) 270-7838.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Kihei Hunter School Cafeteria Manager Helps Families By Providing Maui Deer Donations 2Missing Person Washington Woman Last Seen Wednesday Morning In Kihei Maui 3Legacy Maui Mom And Pop Eatery Cupies Will Have New Local Owners By End Of Year 4Upcountrys Thai Mee Up Food Truck Gets Doh Red Placard Over Roach Infestation 5Honokowai Beach Project By Resort Group Aims To Restore Shoreline After Severe Erosion 6Residents Make Waves To Extend Beach Access At One Of Mauis Busiest Surf Spots