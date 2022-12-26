Photo credit: Maui Office of Council Services.

Maui County Council will hold an organizational meeting to establish its officers and standing committees, adopt procedural rules and appoint staff for the 2023-2025 term at 2 p.m. Jan. 2, according to a news release.

The council chair, vice-chair and pro tempore will also be appointed at the meeting, which will be open to testifiers and other members of the public in the Council Chamber and online, Council Chairwoman Alice Lee said in the release.

Mayor-elect Richard T. Bissen Jr., whose term also begins Jan. 2, will preside at the organizational meeting until the council adopts a resolution appointing its chair.

“With the new council and the new mayor both taking office, Jan. 2 will be an exciting day in Maui County’s history,” Lee said. “The meeting is a good opportunity for residents to make suggestions on the council’s organization.”

The organizational meeting agenda, including instructions on how to testify, is available at http://mauicounty.us/agendas/.

For more information, contact the Office of Council Services at (808) 270-7838.