Maui News

415 kūpuna in need receive gift cards from AlohaCare, Maui Economic Opportunity

December 30, 2022, 5:42 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Funded with a $20,000 AlohaCare donation that was distributed by Maui Economic Opportunity, 415 lower-income kūpuna on Maui, Moloka‘i and Lana‘i received a special holiday present – a $50 gift card to markets on their islands.

The gift cards were mailed or hand-delivered by MEO last week and are redeemable at Foodland on Maui, Misaki’s and Friendly Market on Moloka‘i and Pine Isle and Richard’s Markets on Lana‘i.

  • Shirley Huffman (holding the envelope) was one of the residents of Hale Mahaolu Ekolu who received $50 Foodland gift cards on Dec. 21 from Maui Planning and Coordinating Council Coordinator Zilpah Kaimiola (right) and Flor Andrion. Photo Courtesy: MEO
  • Paul Kawaguchi displays his $50 Foodland gift card, donated by health insurer AlohaCare, with Maui Economic Opportunity’s Maui Planning and Coordinating Council Coordinator Zilpah Kaimiola (right) and specialist Flor Andrion. Photo Courtesy: MEO
  • Kay Hansen received a $50 gift card that was delivered by Maui Planning and Coordinating Council Coordinator Zilpah Kaimiola (right) and specialist Flor Andrion. Photo Courtesy: MEO

A Foodland discount supplemented the number of gift cards.

“Our goal this holiday season was to partner with nonprofits to make the holidays brighter by giving back to our community, with a special focus on keiki and kūpuna,” said Francoise Culley-Trotman, AlohaCare CEO. “We are so thankful that MEO’s wide reach and quick response enabled our donation to help so many seniors throughout Maui County.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

MEO staff on the three islands, who personally distributed some of the cards, shared in the joy of the kūpuna, many of whom were on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program support or receiving subsidies through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Many were surprised to receive the gift cards and grateful for the help.

“Nothing better than playing Santa Claus for kūpuna in need,” said Debbie Cabebe, MEOʻs CEO. “Through the generosity of AlohaCare, we were able to fill a basic need while spreading some holiday cheer.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Mauians Decry Turo Taking Kahului Airport Public Parking Stalls State Mulling New Rules 2Police Investigation Underway In Kahului 3Urgent Water Conservation Request For West Maui 4Fireworks Enforcement Planned In Maui County Over New Years Weekend 5Agawa Aoki And Takamori Selected As Directors Under Bissen Administration 6Union Some At Mauis Hospital Get Paid Less Than Chick Fil A Rally Seeks Better Maui Health Wages