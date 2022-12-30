Funded with a $20,000 AlohaCare donation that was distributed by Maui Economic Opportunity, 415 lower-income kūpuna on Maui, Moloka‘i and Lana‘i received a special holiday present – a $50 gift card to markets on their islands.

The gift cards were mailed or hand-delivered by MEO last week and are redeemable at Foodland on Maui, Misaki’s and Friendly Market on Moloka‘i and Pine Isle and Richard’s Markets on Lana‘i.











A Foodland discount supplemented the number of gift cards.

“Our goal this holiday season was to partner with nonprofits to make the holidays brighter by giving back to our community, with a special focus on keiki and kūpuna,” said Francoise Culley-Trotman, AlohaCare CEO. “We are so thankful that MEO’s wide reach and quick response enabled our donation to help so many seniors throughout Maui County.”

MEO staff on the three islands, who personally distributed some of the cards, shared in the joy of the kūpuna, many of whom were on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program support or receiving subsidies through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Many were surprised to receive the gift cards and grateful for the help.

“Nothing better than playing Santa Claus for kūpuna in need,” said Debbie Cabebe, MEOʻs CEO. “Through the generosity of AlohaCare, we were able to fill a basic need while spreading some holiday cheer.”