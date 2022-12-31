Marriott Vacations Worldwide distributes toys and food as part of its Harvest for Hunger campaign over the holidays.

Through Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club, Harvest for Hunger campaign, the resort was able to provide food for families in need during the holiday season.

Owners, guests, and associates of Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club raised more than 7,000 pounds of food for local families, while the Hyatt Residence Club Maui, Kā’anapali Beach collected and donated more than 500 pounds of food.

In addition, associates across Hawaiʻi provided more than 100 toys to children at Kapiʻolani Children’s Medical Center on Oʻahu and Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center in West Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In total, the Maui Food Bank raised $88,000 and was able to provide more than 350,000 meals to local families this holiday season.