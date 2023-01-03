Naomi Cooper

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association has appointed Naomi Cooper to its newly created position as Communications Director.

Cooper will assist the association with its communication and education efforts to its membership and the Maui County community.

Cooper has an extensive background in business, marketing and creative arts. Her experience crosses through the industries of publishing, tourism, building development, wholesale and retail, sporting, wellness, events, advertising and public relations, film and commercial production.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Her recent years also involved non-profit work with Maui Food Bank, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Club, Oahu’s Child & Family Service, Healthy Mothers Health Babies, Dress for Success, Growing Our Own Teachers on Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi Foodbank Kauaʻi and Catholic Charities.

“Her experience and connection to Maui will be vital as we increase our education and communication efforts,” said the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association Executive Director Lisa Paulson. “She is stepping in at a pivotal time for the tourism industry and will be a tremendous asset as we move forward.”

Cooper holds a BSBA in Corporate Communications from Hawaiʻi Pacific University with double minors in Writing and Theater.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

She was raised in Haʻikū, attending Seabury Hall and Baldwin High School before spending many years in Oʻahu.

Cooper returned home to Maui in 2020 and resides with her children in Makawao.

For additional information, contact the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association at 808-244-8625, [email protected] or visit www.mauihla.org.