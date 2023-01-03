Maui Business

Maui Hotel & Lodging Association announces first Communications Director

January 3, 2023, 3:43 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Naomi Cooper

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association has appointed Naomi Cooper to its newly created position as Communications Director.

Cooper will assist the association with its communication and education efforts to its membership and the Maui County community.

Cooper has an extensive background in business, marketing and creative arts. Her experience crosses through the industries of publishing, tourism, building development, wholesale and retail, sporting, wellness, events, advertising and public relations, film and commercial production.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Her recent years also involved non-profit work with Maui Food Bank, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Club, Oahu’s Child & Family Service, Healthy Mothers Health Babies, Dress for Success, Growing Our Own Teachers on Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi Foodbank Kauaʻi and Catholic Charities.

“Her experience and connection to Maui will be vital as we increase our education and communication efforts,” said the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association Executive Director Lisa Paulson. “She is stepping in at a pivotal time for the tourism industry and will be a tremendous asset as we move forward.”

Cooper holds a BSBA in Corporate Communications from Hawaiʻi Pacific University with double minors in Writing and Theater.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

She was raised in Haʻikū, attending Seabury Hall and Baldwin High School before spending many years in Oʻahu.

Cooper returned home to Maui in 2020 and resides with her children in Makawao.

For additional information, contact the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association at 808-244-8625, [email protected] or visit www.mauihla.org.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Police Seek Information On Alleged Assault At Pukalani Home 2Mauis First Baby Of 2023 Arrives At 225 A M On New Yearʻs Day 3Maui Now Top 22 Stories Of 2022 4Standing Room Only At Maui County Council Inauguration Former Chair Not Participating 5Maui Fire Crews Respond To 10 Fires 3 Fireworks Injuries Over New Years Holiday 6Dhhl Plans New 75m Villages Of Leialiʻi Subdivision With Up To 250 Units In Lahaina