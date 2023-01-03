*NOTE: This video and story contains graphic details.

Update: (Jan. 3, 2023, 4 p.m.)

The Maui Police Department is hosting a press conference to update the community on the progress of an officer involved shooting reported on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

The incident was initially reported as a disorderly call at around 6:59 p.m. for an incident at 12 Puʻukani Street in Kahului. “Shortly thereafter, another call came in saying the male was suicidal [with] unknown weapons,” said Deputy Chief Wade Maeda at an afternoon press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Maui Police Department, Lead Detective Taylor Kamakawiwoole with the Criminal Investigation Division in Wailuku said that at approximately 7:08 p.m., an MPD officer arrived on scene.

“The officer exited from his vehicle and was contacted by a neighbor who was standing in the street at the time of the incident,” said Det. Kamakawiwoole. “The neighbor directed the officer to the front of the residence… where the officer who arrived on scene directed his attention.”

The officer noticed that the individual appeared, holding an object in his hand, “drawing down in a position that resembles an officer drawing down with his weapon towards the officer, which cause the officer involved in this incident to raise his firearm,” according to Det. Kamakawiwoole.

Detectives say the individual was yelling during the encounter and his shirt was covered in blood from self-inflicted injuries to the neck area, which police say occurred within the residence prior to police arrival.

“The officer then tries to move towards his right in order to gain a better line of view, but the individual had ducked down at the time. The officer tried to speak to the individual to assess the situation, but the involved individual stood up and reentered into the residence,” said Det. Kamakawiwoole.

Police say the individual was within the residence for approximately 11 seconds before he exited. “Upon exiting the residence, the officer ordered that the individual show him his hands,” said Det. Kamakawiwoole. “The involved individual then charged towards the officer with a long pointed object.”

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said that had the individual lived, he would have been charged with first degree attempted murder.

“The value and sanctity of human life is a top priority, if not the top priority for this department and is codified in our policy. CPR was immediately administered as soon as possible. We understand that we have a grieving family who lost a loved one. There are no winners in most critical incidents, and we all pay a price. It is the suspects actions that dictate our officers’ response. The safety of this community is our top priority, and risks like this one are all too often a part of this profession. This is an unfortunate reminder of that reality,” said Chief Pelletier.

“God bless the community. God bless MPD,” he said as he closed the press conference.

*This story will be updated.

Background: Kahului dies in officer-involved shooting

A Kahului man is dead following an officer involved shooting at a home in Central Maui Thursday evening.

Maui police officers responded to a report of a suicidal male at a Kahului residence at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

Upon arrival, the first officer on the scene encountered a 29-year-old Kahului man wielding a weapon over his head. Police say the male advanced toward the officer, at which time the officer discharged his weapon, according to police.

Officers performed life-saving measures until medic personnel arrived on the scene.

The male was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries and died. The victim’s identity is currently being withheld to allow his family an opportunity to notify their extended family and friends.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave as standard procedure. There were no other injuries reported.