Sovereign Council of Hawaiian Homestead Associations hosts Zoom for claimants

January 3, 2023, 9:30 AM HST
The Sovereign Council of Hawaiian Homestead Associations (SCHHA) hosts a regular, monthly Talk Story Zoom session with the Kalima case lawyers tonight, Jan. 3, 2023, starting at 5 p.m.

This is the sixth in a series of nine talk story sessions planned through April 2023.

Kalima case lawyers, Carl Varady and Thomas Grande, have pursued the Breach of Trust lawsuit on behalf of native Hawaiian claimants for more than 23 years. These lawyers are making themselves available to answer questions by claimants or the ʻohana of claimants.

To join the session:

