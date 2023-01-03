The Sovereign Council of Hawaiian Homestead Associations (SCHHA) hosts a regular, monthly Talk Story Zoom session with the Kalima case lawyers tonight, Jan. 3, 2023, starting at 5 p.m.

This is the sixth in a series of nine talk story sessions planned through April 2023.

Kalima case lawyers, Carl Varady and Thomas Grande, have pursued the Breach of Trust lawsuit on behalf of native Hawaiian claimants for more than 23 years. These lawyers are making themselves available to answer questions by claimants or the ʻohana of claimants.

To join the session:

Visit the following link: https://hawaiianhomesteads-org.zoom.us/j/83566826336 , or

Call in by phone at 669 444-9171 and use the following Meeting ID: # 835 6682 6336.