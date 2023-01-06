PC: US Coast Guard

US Marshals and US Coast Guard located and arrested 71 year-old Curtiss E. Jackson of Honolulu on Friday, Jan. 6.

Authorities say Jackson was wanted by the US Marshals on a federal arrest warrant for violating his terms of pretrial release. Jackson was originally arrested on Dec. 24, 2022, for federal charges related to alleged securities, mail and wire fraud. He was then released pending his trial date.

US Pretrial Services, the federal agency who supervises federal pretrial release defendants, received information on Jan. 4, 2023, that Jackson was set to sail from Oʻahu on his boat, fully fueled, and stocked with cash and enough provisions to sustain himself at sea, according to a USCG press release.

Pretrial Service Officers immediately responded to Jackson’s boat at Kewalo Basin to ensure he was following the Judge’s release conditions; however, upon arrival officers discovered the slip empty with Jackson and his boat nowhere to be found.

As a result, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest and Jackson classified a fugitive, according to the release.

This morning at approximately 2 a.m., the Coast Guard notified US Marshals they received information Jackson was attempting to redock on Oʻahu to seek aid from a crew for issues with his boat; Jackson subsequently sailed back out to sea, according to the release.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., US Marshals and Coast Guard arrested Jackson on his boat located off the coast of Barber’s Point. He returned without incident.

Jackson was transported and booked into the Federal Detention Center Honolulu pending court appearance and further hearings.