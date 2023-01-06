Maui News

Gov. Green to speak about climate change

January 6, 2023, 12:12 PM HST
Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green plans to speak Monday on “Climate Action Day” in Hawaiʻi at a conference at the University of Hawaiʻi East-West Center.

The conference, marking the start of Hawai’i Climate Week, is to address ways of adapting and reducing the impact of climate change. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023.

Other events during Climate Week include a youth summit, science summit, a discussion on a United Nation’s climate change conference, and an energy policy forum. Gov. Green will speak at the forum as well.

“We can already see the impacts of climate change on our lands, ocean, economy, and livelihoods. This means impacted communities need a place at the table. Events like Climate Action Day provide an important opportunity for this to occur,” said Scott Glenn, director of the state Office of Planning and Sustainable Development.

