Maui News

Regenerative Ag veteran offers tours of West Maui farms

January 7, 2023, 6:33 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Eddy Garcia narrates tours of his two Living Earth Systems farms Jan. 28 and 29 in West Maui.

Regenerative farmer, Eddy Garcia, will host a free two-day farm-tour series in West Maui. 

The 40-year farming veteran will give instructional tours of his Launiupoko farm from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, and of his 17-acre Olowalu farm from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.

At Launiupoko, Garcia transformed 50 acres of fine dust into thriving “Living Earth Systems.” At the latter site, he revived mango, citrus and coconut trees that had been abandoned. Participants may attend one or both tours. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Garcia is a regenerative-farm designer, who aims to maximize the use of land and its resources. He turns berms of green waste and wood chips into islands of carrots, beets, beans, sugar cane and other edibles. His philosophy is to arm people with knowledge and techniques to recycle and to grow earth’s bounty.

His Launiupoko farm is located across from Launiupoko Beach Park and in the mauka-Lahaina corner of the Honoapiʻilani Highway-Kai Hele Kū Street intersection. 

To reach the Olowalu farm, turn mauka at the Olowalu refuse center near Mile Marker 16 of Honoapiʻilani Highway; then make an immediate right turn through the gate. Drive 0.2 mile on a gravel road, and turn mauka (left) through the gate before the Maui Paintball grounds. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Garcia requests that attendees be punctual; so he can open and then close the farm gates for participants. 

The event is sponsored by Paʻupena Community Development Corporation in conjunction with a First Nations Development Institute technical-assistance grant to promote Maui food-sovereignty efforts. The grant project had included a tour of the multi-generational Chang Farms; indigenous foods-related workshops and YouTube videos, and expansion of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs-funded Project MAHI‘AI e-commerce platform serving native farmers and ranchers.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Death Of A Maui Big Wave Surfing Pioneer Sends Shockwaves Through Community 2Ntsb Witness From Another Aircraft Observed Plane Impact Water Off Maui 3Fugitive Allegedly Fleeing By Boat Arrested By Us Marshals With Coast Guard Assistance 4State Supreme Court To Hear Oral Arguments In Maui County Council Election Contest 5Hawaiʻi Sees More Out Of State Homebuyers Canadians Californians Purchase On Maui 6Kilauea Begins Erupting Initial Flow Is Confined To Summit Caldera