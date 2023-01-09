Maui surfers Eli Hanneman and Jackson Bunch are among the athletes competing in the Sambazon World Junior Championships hosted by Best Western, taking place at Seaside Reef, in San Diego, Calif.

The event waiting period opens today, Jan. 9 and holds a competition window through Jan. 15, 2023.

They are both competing out of the Hawaii/Tahiti Nui region. Hanneman’s resume is packed with jaw-dropping edits and success on the QS, earning a win at the 2022 Priority Destinations Pro presented by Mastercard.

Bunch made his first full run at the QS this season and found success with a runner-up finish at Ala Moana Bowls to help secure his place in the World Junior Championships.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It’s cool to compete at World Juniors again,” said Hanneman. “The last time I did the event, I think I was 16. We didn’t have any junior events (and had to rely on the QS), but it is what it is. I’m excited to surf against just people my age.”



















Hawaii/Tahiti Nui will also be represented by two of its emerging stars, Puamakamae DeSoto (HAW) and Ēwelei’ula Wong (HAW). Both 17-year-olds have made their impact known on the Challenger Series, showcasing their power-surfing throughout the season.

Wong recently competed at the Haleiwa Challenger at Home in the Hawaiian Islands and earned an impressive fourth-place finish.



















ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The field will feature the world’s best up-and-coming surfers ages 20-and-under, from each of the WSL’s seven regions. Only one woman and one man will emerge victorious, claiming the 2022 World Junior Champion Titles and securing a place in the 2023 Challenger Series. .

Once called ON, the World Junior Championships Hosted by Best Western will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, WSL’s YouTube channel, and the free WSL app. Also, check local listings for coverage from the WSL’s broadcast partners.