Shalev Sabag, a 7th grader at Lahaina Intermediate School, took home the top prize of $1,000 in the Middle School Art & Videography category in the 2021 ‘Imi Pono: The Greatest Challenge media contest. Photo Courtesy: Maui Economic Challenge



Cash prizes of $700 will go to the top “anti-vape movement” public awareness campaigns created by middle and high schoolers in the third ‘Imi Pono: The Greatest Challenge.

The contest began Jan. 9 and includes three components: slogan, poster/brochure and short public service announcement video. (A previous news release mischaracterized the elements of the contest).

All information used in the campaigns must be cited and referenced.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Cash prizes, sponsored by the Hawaiʻi USA Federal Credit Union, will be awarded to the top three campaigns in the middle school (grades 6 to 8) and high school (9 to 12) divisions.

First place campaigns in each division will receive $700 cash prizes; second place $500; and third place $300. Maui County youth, including those on Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i, are eligible to enter.

The deadline for entries is March 23. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on April 5.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Entry forms are available at https://bit.ly/3vzg0hB. For more information, call MEO Youth Services at 808-243-4315 or email [email protected].

The contest is the brainchild of Maui County Council Member Alice Lee and has featured the themes of COVID-19 prevention in 2021 and reimagining Maui County in its inaugural year in 2020. ‘Imi Pono means “to search for the right way.”

The ‘Imi Pono Challenge is sponsored by MEO’s Youth Services in partnership with the Maui Chamber of Commerce and Hawaiʻi USA Federal Credit Union.