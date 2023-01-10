G09 Teammates (left to right): Jaizy Figueroa, Kaytlyn Barreras, Leiah Kaaa, Halia Luna, Mikaela Hargis, Jastyn Legsay, Sydney Hartog-Hall, Paisley Kincaid, Kiryn Hashimoto (guest player), Zairie Alconcel, Kilinahe Kekona, Sanairee Hasegawa, Ahjalee Kamakeeaina, Kealohalani Arcangel, and Bree Toma.

The ALBION SC Hawaiʻi G09 Academy Team from Maui came home as finalists in the ALBION San Diego Development Showcase, held Jan. 7-8, 2023 in Temecula, Calif.

This marked the first time in four years that the team placed as finalists in the prestigious event, and the first time the team played in the “elite” bracket for their age group.

The Maui team beat every challenger in their bracket (1-0, 2-0, and 2-1) to make it to the championship game.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The team gets its “G09” name because the girls competing in the bracket were born in 2009.

Earlier this season, in November 2022, this Albion G09 Travel Team swept the Las Vegas Thanksgiving Classic game, and brought home the event’s Championship cup.

“With temperatures into the 40s, the athletes were in a whole new environment, but still crushed every team they played against,” according to a team press release.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It’s really an exciting time for us as a club. Our players continue to develop on and off the field, which has resulted in team success in top competitions throughout the country. [We are] so proud of our staff and everyone’s commitment to player development and our overall club culture here at ALBION Hawaiʻi. We will continue to work hard to provide the best opportunities for our student athletes,” said Brent Nunes, Technical Director with ALBION SC Hawaiʻi.

The ALBION SC Hawaiʻi G09 Team coaches are Rodney Kekona, Chris Kamakeeaina and Cheyenne Ranis. Team Managers are Mahealani Kahoano and Bobbi Ranis.