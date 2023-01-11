For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Jan. 12-18, find our comprehensive listing HERE.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Makawao-Kula, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Songs of Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber are among Broadway melodies to be performed at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Jan. 22.

Broadway Pops, Jan. 22

The Maui Pops Orchestra presents its annual Broadway Pops concert at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theatre Sunday, Jan. 22, at 3 p.m., this time featuring the vocal talents of couple Nikki Renée Daniels and Jeff Kready in songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber and more. Daniels and Ready have extensive experience on Broadway and television and in concert halls.

Jeff Kready

Nikki Rene’e Daniels

They join music director James Durham and the Maui Pops Orchestra in a celebration of familiar and family-friendly music from Broadway and beyond. Daniels recently starred in the Tony Award winning revival of Company on Broadway. Other recent credits include the musicals Hamilton in Chicago and The Book of Mormon on Broadway. She has also been seen on Broadway as Clara in the 2012 Tony Award winning revival of The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, Fantine in Les Miserablés, and in Nine, Aida, Little Shop of Horrors, The Look of Love, Promises, Promises, Anything Goes and Lestat. Kready was most recently on Broadway in the 2022 Tony Award-winning revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Company, where he played the on-stage husband to his-real life wife, Nikki. Other Broadway credits include Tony Elliot in Billy Elliot the Musical, Sunday in the Park with George, and Les Misérables, where he was the youngest person, at age 24, to ever perform the role of Jean Valjean on Broadway. For more information including tickets, go to mauiarts.org The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

‘Ike Kanaka family day

Hula Ki‘i by Aulii Mitchell (left); Kihanuilūlūmoku stone by Hoaka Delos Reyes (middle); and selection from Polyfantastica oil on paper by Solomon Enos (right).

Families are invited to a special pre-opening event of the Hawaiian exhibit ‘Ike Kanaka Sunday, Jan. 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The gathering is an opportunity to visit the gallery for a chance to meet the artists, who will share insight into their processes through demonstrations and hands-on art making, including lauhala weaving, ʻohe kāpala printing, pōhaku stone carving, and more! Keiki will have an opportunity to create their own piece of art to take home.

Participating artists are Bernice Akamine, Kala‘i Blakemore, Hoaka Delos Reyes, Solomon Enos, Pōhaku Kaho‘ohanohano, Lehuauakea, Kawika Lum-Nelmida, Meleanna Aluli Meyer, Aulii Mitchell, Cory Kamehanaokalā Holt Taum.

American bluegrass folk band Trampled by Turtles performs songs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Sunday. The group has three albums that have reached number one spots on the US Billboard bluegrass charts.

Trampled By Turtles, Sunday

Trampled by Turtles, an American bluegrass-influenced folk band from Duluth, Minnesota, perform on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center. The band has released nine full albums, three of which have reached US Billboard bluegrass chart number one spots. Their fifth release, Palomino maintained a position in the Top 10 on the bluegrass charts for 52 straight weeks.

The group, which has carved out a fast, frenetic sound that owes as much to rock & roll as bluegrass, includes Dave Simonett, who initially formed the group in 2003, fiddler Ryan Young and bassist Tim Saxhaug, along with mandolinist Erik Berry and banjo player Dave Carroll. For more information, go to MauiArts.org The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Jake Shimabukuro

Jake Shimabukuro with Pure Heart

ʻUkulele master Jake Shimabukuro who can play classical, jazz, blues and other genres, joins with members of his former group Pure Heart at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m. Shimabukuro has taken the ‘ukulele to points previously thought impossible, and in the process he’s reinvented the applications for this tiny, heretofore under-appreciated four-string instrument, causing many to call him “the Jimi Hendrix of the ‘ukulele.” Pure Heart is a Hawaiian contemporary trio that Jake started with two friends in 1994. The group also includes guitarist-singer Jon Yamasato and Lopaka Colon on percussion. They etched out a unique sound of Hawaiian/pop/latin/jazz which has been keeping the attention of audiences for almost 30 years. Shimabukuro was recently nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as a member for the National Council on the Arts. For more information, go to MauiArts.org The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

A birthday party is being held for multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku on Jan. 21, Saturday, at Tante’s Island Cuisine.

Kahumoku Birthday Party

A birthday celebration for multi-Grammy winner George Kahumoku is being held at Tante’s Island Cuisine at 100 Kaahumanu Avenue on Jan. 21, Saturday, from 2 to 5 p.m.

It’s “An Afternoon with George Kahumoku, Jr. & Friends.” Kahumoku who’s going to be 72, recently received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hawaii Academy of Recording Artists. The party includes door prizes, a silent auction, and original art from Kahumoku who besides award-winning CD has produced stories along with original sketches in his books. For more information, including tickets go to Kahumoku.com.

George Kahumoku at Tante’s Sunday

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku performs at Tante’s Island Cuisine at 100 Kaʻahumanu Avenue at Seaside Hotel, Sunday, Jan. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. Earlier this month, Kahumoku received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hawaiian Academy of Recording Artists. For more information, go to tantesislandcuisine.com or call 808-877-0300.

Poetry reading at Barnes & Nobles

Poets Mahealani Wendt and Dale Baker are the featured readers at a poetry reading at Barnes & Nobles book store at 270 Dairy Road on Friday, Jan. 13, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Baker, whose latest book is “Jarring A Tiny Bird,” writes poetry in personal narrative, free verse. Wendt, who lives in Keanae and is in the process of publishing a new book of verse called “Beloved Homeland Hawai’i,” and writes poetry imbued with island experiences. An open reading of other poets follow. For more information, call the Maui Live Poet Society at 808-875-0315.

Sugar Museum tours

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 years of age and younger. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, Jan. 14, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Muriel Anderson performs at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday, Jan. 20. Anderson, a master guitarist, performs on her harp-guitar.

Muriel Anderson, Jan. 28

Harp-guitarist and composer Murial Anderson performs at the Maui Coffee Attic in a special concert stop Friday, Jan. 20, at 6 p.m. Anderson is the first woman to have won the National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship, and her CD “Nightlight Daylight,” was chosen as one of the top 10 CDs of the decade by Guitar Player Magazine. Her “Heartstrings,” recording accompanied the astronauts on the space shuttle. She’s performed with Chet Atkins, Les Paul Victor Wooten, Tommy Emmanuel, and the Nashville Chamber Orchestra. Her website is murielanderson.com For more information includes tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com.

Bailey House tours

The Bailey House Museum’s Hale Hoike’oke featuring exhibits is open from Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It includes a gift shop at 2375A Main Street is on the site of the residence of the last Maui King Kahekili, and is a repository for pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. The museum contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. Parking is at the ʻĪao Congregational Church. For more information, including price of events and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

Maui Jam Band, Friday

Maui Jam Band performs traditional Hawaiian music on lap steel guitar, slack key guitar, ukulele and bass with hula at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m. Seating is limited. For more information, including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Jan. 14, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee, Chris Dack, and Mike Freedom sing originals as well as Beatles and other covers. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Kikakila with Geri Valdriz, Monday

Lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs with his band Kikakila at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. The performance is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Slightly Askew, Tuesday

Slightly Askew performs folk and Americano soft rock at the Maui Coffee Attic Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 11 a.m. No cover charge. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

David Fraser entertains Wednesday

Pianist-singer David Fraser performs for at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 8:30 p.m. He sings mostly covers and sometimes is joined by a surprise guest. No cover charge. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

KĪHEI

Actor Frank Kane returns in his acclaimed role in Albatross Thursday at ProArts in Kihei.

Spangler’s Albatross at ProArts

Maui director Vinnie Linares and his Oh Boy Production presents encore performances of the highly praised Matthew Spangler’s one-man play Albatross at the ProArts Playhouse on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Jan. 12-14, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m. The play continues next weekend through Jan. 22. Written and performed as a sea yarn, this fast-paced adventure story explores the themes of regret, isolation and the interconnected relationship between human beings and the natural world we inhabit. It takes its inspiration from Coleridge’s Mariner, an 18th-century sailor who is cursed with immortality and is thrust into the modern world.The play stars actor Frank Kane, who received the “Best Play and “Best Actor” in 2019 the last time it was performed on Maui. Kane, a long time Maui resident, has been involved with theater most of his life. Kane is also an excellent puppeteer, having work with Jim Hansen and the Muppets earlier in his career.

Kite Runner, another play by Spangler, recently ran on Broadway. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

White Hawaiian, early February

Off of back to back sold-out performances, the multi-talented Eric Gilliom resumes his dramatic comedy romp through family history in White Hawaiian at ProArts Playhouse on weekends on Feb. 2, 3, 4, and 5. Reviewer Jon Woodhouse calls it a hilarious and smart one-man show. It’s an entertaining autobiographical stage show that covers the Broadway career of Gilliom and his upbringing as a Caucasian with Hawaiian roots. Except for the Sunday performance at 2 p.m., the play starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or thelittleboxoffice.com or call 808-463-6550

Kanekoa: Love the 80s

The ʻukulele-powered band Kanekoa performs with originals and also music of the 80’s at ProArts Playhouse Jan. 27, Friday, at 7:30 p.m. It’s parachute pants and spike hair. The event offers options, including a package with a signed show poster, and goodies. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or thelittleboxoffice.com or call 808-463-6550

Eric Gilliom & Vince Esquire at Nalu’s

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom and popular Kanekoa member Vince Esquire perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, Jan. 12, from 7 to 9 p.m. Gilliom performs as a member of one of Mick Fleetwood’s bands, and Esquire is a member of the ʻukulele-powered group Kanekoa. Their websites are ericgilliom.com and vinceesquire.com

Steve Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, Jan. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Saturday, Jan. 14, from 8 to 10 p.m. He describes his songs as organic island music, including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Country music at Tiki, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Jan. 13, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Tom Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, Jan. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Kaulana Kanekoa & Don Lopez

‘Ukulele-singer Kaulana Kanekoa and bassist-singer Don Lopez perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Sunday, Jan. 15, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The duo are part of the band Kanekoa that went on a west coast tour earlier this year. No cover. For more information, go to kaulanakanekoa.com

Aaron Boothe, Sunday

Singer Aaron Boothe perform at the Tiki Lounge Sunday, Jan. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. Booth, a singer-songwriter, performs rock and neo-soul. DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. till 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Randall Rospond at Tikis

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond performs “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, Jan. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. and Maui Brews Tuesday, Jan. 10, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444, or MauiBrewingCo.com.

Jamie Gallo

Jamie Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go Jamie Gallo Music on Facebook.com or to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Crafts gift fair, Wednesday

The Kīhei Wailea Gift and Craft Fair takes place on the corner of Keonekai and South Kīhei Road Wednesdays, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, sculptures, maps, t-shirts, wood carvings, paintings, flowers, and soaps.

John Cruz at ProArts

Grammy winner John Cruz performs to an intimate audience at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. Cruz, a guitarist and singer, is known for his song, “Island Style,” and also his participation in the Playing for Change youtube video, “All Along the Watchtower.” For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

LAHAINA

Sheryl Renee, Bryant Neal in Dr. King tribute

Jazz singer Sheryl Rene performs honoring the late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Maui Kuia Estate Chocolate Factory at 78 Ulupono Street Sunday, Jan. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. She’ll be joined by drummer Paul Marchetti and Paul January on trumpet and piano. Bryant Neal will perform an excerpt from a Dr. King Speech. Neal has performed the speech at various venues on Maui and Oahu during Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The event is organized by Jazz Maui, a nonprofit that assists in jazz education workshops for youths on Maui. For more information including tickets, go to jazzmaui.org

The House Shakers perform Thursday

The House Shakers performs at Fleetwood’s, Thursday, Jan. 12, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The band includes Grammy winning bassist and singer Lenny Castallenos along with guitarist Kenny Geiser and drummer Paul Marchetti. The Pohai Band performs Hawaiian reggae and island rock on a separate stage at the same time. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Gretchen Rhodes

Gretchen Rhodes at Fleetwoods Friday

Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers perform classic rock and blues with members of the Mick Fleetwood Blues Band at Fleetwood on Friday, Jan. 13. From 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Rhodes performs soulful blues and rock and has toured with founding members of Traffic and Dave Mason. Pianist-singer Rose O’Leary performs at lunch at 12 p.m. For more information, go to gretchenrhodes.com or fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Trevino, Pfluke Saturday

Adrian Trevino performs classic blues and soul music at Fleetwood’s Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 p.m. Singer, composer and Hawaiian slack key artist Anthony Pfluke performs at 12 noon. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK or Adrian Trevino Music on Facebook.com

Louise Lambert at Sargent’s

Pianist Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry nightly Friday, Jan. 13, and Saturday, Jan.14, from 6 to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Mimi Stewart from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com.

Rhodes & The Pool Party, Sunday

Gretchen Rhodes and The Pool Party entertain at Fleetwood’s Sunday, Jan. 15, at 7:30 p.m. Rhodes performs soulful blues and rock and has toured with founding members of Traffic and Dave Mason. Soloist Alex DeCalma entertains at Fleetwood’s Sunday, Jan. 15, at 12 p.m. DeCalma is a singer-songwriter who plays classic rock. For more information, go to gretchenrhodes.com or fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Santana, Poasa Monday

Brian Santana and Levi Poasa entertain on separate stages at Fleetwood’s Monday, Jan. 16, both starting at 7:30 p.m. Santana sings rock, pop and classics, while Poasa performs island rock and Hawaiian reggae. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK or Brian Santana Music on Facebook.com.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Halekava at 602 Front Street Thursday, Jan. 12, from 8 to 10 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Uyetake at Kimo’s Thursday, Tuesday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursday, Jan. 12, and Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. The multi-talented Uyetake plays in a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz, and Hawaiian. For more information, go to bennyuyetake.net

Free ukulele lessons are offered at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Jan. 12 at 2:30 p.m.

Free ʻukulele lessons

Free ʻukulele lessons are being provided at the center stage at Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Jan. 12, at 2:30 p.m. Learn the fundamentals of this popular Hawaiian musical instrument. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites. Also available is a free “Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program” that can be booked online. For more information, go to lahainarestoration.org

Lahaina Art Society fair

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13 and 14. The fair includes art works in various forms, including jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free Polynesian cultural show with hula takes place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, Jan. 15, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, Jan. 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Free hula lessons, Tuesday

Free hula lessons for all ages takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 2:30 For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com

Rose O’Leary

Rose O’Leary, Wednesday

Singer-pianist Rose O’Leary performs light-hearted, upbeat music featuring covers by artists like Amy Winehouse, Queen, and Norah Jones at Fleetwood’s Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. She has toured with Dave Mason and performed with Steven Tyler. On a separate stage at the same time is Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers with blues and rock. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Danyel Alana, Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14 and Jan. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. She also performs Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 17 and 18, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com or hulagrillkaanapali.com.

Alika Nako’oka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kāʻanapali Saturday, Jan. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Ritz-Carlton Luana Lounge from 6 to 10 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Ken Emerson

Ken Emerson performs Wednesday

Ken Emerson performs with multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his ʻohana at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort’s Pavilion Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m. Emerson plays slack key guitar and lap steel guitar and has the ability to play both in the same song. His light touch features some old style sing jazz as well as well-known songs. For more information, go to slackkeyshow.com

Danyel Alana at Kapalua

Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, Jan. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. For more information, go to danyelalana.com.

MĀʻALAEA

Old School Friday at da Playground Maui

Next Level Entertainment presents "Old School Friday" at da Playground Maui Friday, Jan. 13, with remixes of songs from the 90's and 2000's. Throwback bangers by DJ Joe Cortez and Jay J. Doors open at 9 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

Fiesta Saturdays 1st anniversary

Fiesta Saturdays is celebrating its one year anniversary at da Playground Maui Saturday, Jan. 14, at 9 p.m. DJ Jamn J. is celebrating the ultimate Latin vibe with dance music — bachata, cumbia, reggaeton, salsa, merengue, rock espanol, and y mucho mas. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

MAKAWAO-KULA

Steve Grimes and David Foster

Grimes and Fraser, Friday

Luthier Steve Grimes and pianist David Fraser perform at the Mahalo Aleworks at the Kulamalu Town Center Friday, Jan. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. The duo plan to play original songs as well as cover tunes. For more information, go to grimesguitars.com Here’s a link to the song “After The Rain.”

Chayce Tancayo

Free live music at sunset at The Point Café

ʻUkulele artist Chayce Tancayo performs at The Point Cafe at Ocean Vodka Sunday, Jan. 15, and C.J. Boom Helekahi entertains with hula by Anela Kanamu entertains Monday, Jan. 16. Singer-pianist Mark Johnstone performs jazz, blues and beyond Tuesday, Jan. 17. Randall Rospond performs Wednesday, Jan. 18. The Pat Simmons Jr. Trio performs rock to blues Friday, Jan. 20. The free performances, all starting at around 4-4:30 p.m., are presented by Mokulele Airlines and HawaiiOnTV.com and the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival.

Hui Noʻeau exhibit opens

The 2023 Annual Juried Exhibition opens at the Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center Friday, Jan. 13. A reception takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. With no theme, this exhibition challenges the artists to submit their best works. Regular hours for visiting the Center, including the exhibit, are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The juror for the exhibit is Rosina Potter, executive director of Hawai’i Contemporary. The exhibition sponsors are Doug and Medeline Callahan, Susan O’Shaughnessy and Bryan Luther, and Carolyn Schaefer. The exhibit ends on Feb. 17. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 0 for the front desk.

Hui No’eau gifts

Gift items are on sale at the gift shop at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center. The Hui Gift Shop and main house are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except holidays. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Lily Meola received accolades in AMERICA’S GOT TALENT — “Auditions” when she sang her original song “Day Dream.” She’ll be the the Maui Songwriter’s Festival.

Lily Meola performs in Wailea

Singer-songwriter Lily Meola performs at the Grand Wailea at Maui Songwriters Festival. The festival takes place Sunday, Jan. 15, through Jan. 17, Tuesday. Meola’s original song “Daydream,” sung by her during the America’s Got Talent competition has received more than 8 million view on youtube.

Also scheduled at the festival are Chris Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, RAndy House, Lukas Nelson, Natalie Grant, Bernie Herms, Meghan Patrick, Ella Langley, JT Harding, and Emcee Storm Warren from SiriusXM.

Kaina Kountry performs at Mulligans On The Blue Saturday night.

Mulligans live music weekend

Kaina Country entertains at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, Jan. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. Island Soul entertains Sunday, Jan. 8, at sunset. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1131.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Jan. 12, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Jan. 13, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Benoits’ jazz, Sunday

Jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit entertain at Pita Paradise Sunday, Jan. 15, at 6 p.m. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com.

ʻUkulele lessons

A free ʻukulele lesson is available at The Shops At Wailea Monday, Jan. 16, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. New and experienced ukulele players of all ages are welcome. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Ron Kualaa’u performs

Singer-guitarist Ron Kualaa’u performs Hawaiian music and more at The Shops At Wailea in a special concert Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 4:40 p.m. to 6 p.m. Kualaa’u who has performed at numerous venues on Maui is a former member of the group Hapa For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com

