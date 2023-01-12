Blessing event for a 100-foot mural by Alexandra Underwood on Church Street in Wailuku. PC: Small Town * Big Art

A blessing was held this week for a 100-foot mural entitled “Mōhala I ka wai ka maka o ka pua,” translated as “Unfolded by the water are the faces of the flowers.” The blessing was led by Maui’s Uncle Bill Garcia.

The mural is located along the perimeter of the Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art construction zone, on Church Street where it intersects with Vineyard Street in Wailuku.

Artist Alexandra Underwood created this public artwork as part of our 2021 Mana Wahine collaboration that resulted in a collection of three 100-foot temporary murals to enclose the construction zone.

It ws designed in collaboration with community consultants Bob Hobdy and Tamara Sherrill of Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, Scott Fisher of Hawaiʻi Land Trust, Father Robert “Moki” Hino of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church​, Artist Phil Sabado and community survey respondents.

SMALL TOWN * BIG ART Presents Mana Wahine. Vimeo / ST*BA

Details regarding the third and final 100-foot mural unveiling within this series are forthcoming. To stay up-to-date on the Wailuku Town Improvements Project, visit Wailuku Live.