Maui News

Rescue at “Olivine Pools”: 3 visitors knocked down by large wave, treated for injuries

January 13, 2023, 6:17 PM HST
“Olivine Pools” FILE photo

Emergency crews airlifted a man to safety after he was knocked own by a large wave at the “Olivine Pools” in Kahakuloa, Friday. The incident was reported at 11:52 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2023.

Maui fire officials say the man was with two women who were also knocked over by the wave and were clinging to the rocks along the shore. The two women were able to make their way up and away from the water, but the man was airlifted out by Rescue 10 personnel aboard the department’s Air 1 helicopter, according to department reports.

All three were transported by the Emergency Medical Service for treatment of injuries. Fire officials say one woman suffered lacerations, one had an arm injury, and the man had injuries to his head and neck. All were described as visitors in their mid-20s.

Responding units included: Engine 11, Rescue 10 aboard Air 1, Ocean Safety OS11 and Jet Ski 11.

Crews left the scene at 2:04 p.m.

