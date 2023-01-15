A mixed bag of gas prices with little movement occurred for Oʻahu and Maui drivers, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $5.01, which is one cent lower than last Thursday.

The average national price is $3.27, which is two cents lower than a week ago.

In Kahului, the average price of $5.04 is one cent lower than last week, 17 cents lower than last month and 52 cents higher than a year ago.

Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.43, which is two cents higher than last week, 10 cents lower than last month, and 80 cents higher than a year ago.

In Honolulu, the average price for regular unleaded is $4.95, which is two cents lower than last week, 16 cents lower than last month, and 71 cents higher than the price on the same date last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.98, which is the same as last week, eight cents lower than last month, and 65 cents higher than on the same date a year ago.

“The statewide average gas price for Hawaiʻi has remained above $5 a gallon for almost 10 months in a row,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “Investors this week were more optimistic about the US economy, driving oil prices upward. However, US crude oil and West Coast gasoline inventories are higher this week, so it is hard to say which direction local gas prices will take.”