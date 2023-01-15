The Peek-A-Bows Family Show takes place at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theatre Friday, Feb. 3, at 5:30 p.m. There is no charge, but reservations are required.

The event features the Peek-a-Bows, a musical trio of characters developed for young children and created in 2008, by Gerilyn Hewahewa and Cyndi Mayo-Akeo. The two performed at the award-winning theatrical production “Ulalena” in Lahaina.

Peek-a-Bows productions are aimed at providing engaging, educational programs for young keiki through song and dance, storytelling, and Hawaiian cultural integration.

Hewahewa, who plays “Lena” in Peek-a-Bows, is also an OC16 TV host for “Self-Made in Hawaiʻi.” She also writes lyrics and melodies for Peek-a-Bows.

Mayo-Akeo, who plays “Alani” and was the voice of Ulalena, is an actress who has in the films “Aloha With Love,” ” Last Taxi Dance,” “Wilder Palms,” and “Hereafter.”

The third member of the cast is Patty Lee who plays “Poni” and has appeared in film and TV, including Magnum P.I. She also is the voice of the lead character, “Temeo,” in the new animated series, “Ocean Black,” and is the midday host on 99.9 KISS FM.

This admission free community event requires online registration only. All seating is general admission/no reserved seats. Please note that in order to complete your order for free tickets you will need to input a credit card number to confirm the name on the reservation. Your card will not be charged. For groups of more than nine tickets, call the box office at 808-242-7469 so that they can assist you with your ticket order.

Space is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. The MACC box office phones are available Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Box Office windows will open at noon the day of the event for Will Call ticket pick-up. No duplicates tickets allowed – first entry with barcode will be honored; all others will be turned away.

Event sponsors include the Country of Maui, Maui Economic Opportunity, and the National Performance Network of New Orleans. For more information, go to thepeekabows.com or mauiarts.org.