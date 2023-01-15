

















5 people displaced by home fire

Update: 3:48 p.m., Sun. Jan. 15, 2023

Five people were displaced by a house fire reported Sunday afternoon on Mokuhau Road in Happy Valley on Maui.

Fire officials say a 16-year-old female who was home at the time suffered some burn injuries to her hands and treated at the scene by EMS.

The fire was first reported at 1:11 p.m., and was brought under control by 2 p.m. The structure is likely a total loss, according to department reports.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the displaced residents.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to have been accidental,” according to a department release.

A total dollar value of the loss is still being determined.

Engine 1, Engine 10, Rescue 10, Hazmat 10, a Battalion Chief and the Department’s Health and Safety bureau all responded to the incident.

Crews battle structure fire in Happy Valley

Previous Post:

Maui fire crews are responding to a structure fire in the Happy Valley area of Wailuku. The fire was reported at 1:11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 on Mokuhau Road.

Multiple crews are on scene at this time, including firefighters and police.

Area residents tell Maui Now that fire crews were quick to arrive on scene. The area is comprised of a narrow street and is densely populated with homes.

Mokuhau Road is closed between Lakee and Konahea streets until further notice.

*This is a developing story. Further details will be posted when they become available.