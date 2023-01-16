A single-engine Cessna 208 crashed while on approach to Molokaʻi Airport in Hoʻolehua at around 5 a.m. HST on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, federal officials tell Maui Now.

The FAA has confirmed that two people were on board.

A spokesperson with the National Transportation Safety Board tells Maui Now that the crash occurred 2 miles southwest of the airport.

One individual sustained serious injuries, and the other sustained minor injuries, according to NTSB Public Affairs Specialist, Sarah Taylor Sulick.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the two individuals injured in this morning’s devastating incident,” said Senator Lynn DeCoite who’s represents the district that includes Molokaʻi. “Upon hearing the news, I immediately drove to the crash site to assess the situation… I want to commend the Molokaʻi emergency personnel who swiftly responded to the incident.”

“Kamaka Air is a lifeline for our Molokaʻi community, and I will work closely with them and other relevant agencies to evaluate this situation with hopes that we can prevent another incident like this from happening again,” said Sen. DeCoite.

A preliminary report is expected to be released in about 2-3 weeks that will contain factual information gathered up to that point.

The probable cause of the crash and any contributing factors will be part of the final report, which usually takes 12-24 months to be completed.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.

*This post will be updated as more information is received.