Top (L to R): Rep. Terez Amato; Rep. Troy N. Hashimoto; and Rep. Elle Cochran. Bottom (L to R): Rep. Kyle T. Yamashita; Rep. Mahina Poepoe; and Rep. Justin H. Woodson.

All six of Maui County’s State Representatives hold leadership roles in six different House Committees for the 2023 legislative session.

“Our Maui County delegation is positioned very well this coming session to continue advocating for the needs of our community. We know there are many challenging issues ahead and it won’t be solved instantly, but it will take all of us working together to achieve results,” said Representative Troy N. Hashimoto. “I look forward to what the upcoming term will bring.”

The Hawaiʻi House of Representatives will convene on Jan. 18, 2023 at 10 a.m. as required by the Hawaiʻi Constitution. The convening of the session will mark the 32nd Hawaiʻi State Legislature.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The 2023 session is the first year Representative Troy N. Hashimoto (D-10, Waiʻehu, Wailuku, Waikapū, Sand Hills) is serving as Chair for the House Committee on Housing (HSG). Rep. Hashimoto previously served as HSG Vice Chair from 2021-2022.

Appointed to Chair of the House Committee on Finance (FIN) is Representative Kyle T. Yamashita (D-12, Upcountry). Rep. Yamashita served as FIN Vice Chair in 2022 and is bringing his expertise in balancing the state budget as a senior member of the Committee.

Representative Justin H. Woodson (D-9, Kahului, Puʻunēnē, portion of Wailuku) will enter his fourth year chairing the House Committee on Education (EDN). Rep. Woodson served as Chair of EDN from 2021-2023 and 2017-2018.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Assigned to Committee Vice Chair positions are:

Representative Terez Amato (D-11, Portion of Māʻalaea, Kīhei, Keawakapu, Wailea, Mākena, Kanahena, Keoneʻōʻio)- Vice Chair, House Committee on Human Services (HUS).

(D-11, Portion of Māʻalaea, Kīhei, Keawakapu, Wailea, Mākena, Kanahena, Keoneʻōʻio)- Vice Chair, House Committee on Human Services (HUS). Representative Elle Cochran ( D-14, Kahakuloa, Waiheʻe, portions of Waiʻehu and Māʻalaea, Olowalu, Lahaina, Lahainaluna, Kāʻanapali, Māhinahina Camp, Kahana, Honokahua)- Vice Chair, House Committee on Energy & Environmental Protection (EEP).

D-14, Kahakuloa, Waiheʻe, portions of Waiʻehu and Māʻalaea, Olowalu, Lahaina, Lahainaluna, Kāʻanapali, Māhinahina Camp, Kahana, Honokahua)- Vice Chair, House Committee on Energy & Environmental Protection (EEP). Representative Mahina Poepoe (D-13, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, Kahoʻolawe, portion of Kahului, Haʻikū, Peʻahi, Huelo, Nāhiku, Hāna, Kīpahulu)- Vice Chair, House Committee on Water & Land (WAL).

Representative Amato, Representative Cochran, and Representative Poepoe are three new members of the State House of Representatives.

The Hawaiʻi House of Representatives has 18 standing committees, which are established to consider and report on all bills, petitions, resolutions, budgets, and other matters referred. For more information on the 2023 House Committee assignments, visit hawaiihousedemocrats.com.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

House floor proceedings including the Opening Day ceremony will be aired live on ‘Ōlelo Channel 49 and the Hawaiʻi House of Representatives YouTube Channel.